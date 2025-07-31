PostsNews

Shoosmiths addresses salary bunching while lifting London NQ salaries to £105k

By Angus Simpson on

Shoosmiths has joined the summer salary surge, announcing a bump to £105k for its London newly-qualified solicitors (NQs). Meanwhile, the firm has also taken the opportunity to reflect on how NQ pay rises affect more senior lawyers’ pay.

The pay rise to £105,000 in London is up £8k from the previous £97k. This hike, around 8%, pushes Shoosmiths in line with Gowling WLG, which made the announcement last week. Also sitting at £105k are Pinsents and Stephenson Harwood, the Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows.

There’s also an increase for England-based NQs outside of London, who will see a more than 6% increase from £63,000 to £67,000. Shoosmiths says the uplifts will take effect from autumn 2025, and “ensures the firm remains highly competitive in attracting and retaining early-career talent in a fast-moving market”.

The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

In an interesting move alongside announcing the hike, Shoosmiths added: “We know the recent rise in NQ salaries has had a knock-on effect at other levels, creating understandable concerns around pay compression.”

“These dynamics are being felt across the market,” Shoosmiths continued, “and we remain committed to providing competitive salaries at all levels across the firm” — whilst drawing attention to their bonus scheme, which this year has included entering prompts into Microsoft’s AI, Copilot.

This comes just days after Legal Cheek‘s open thread on post-NQ salaries. Amid a flurry of over 160 comments, readers revealed that lawyers at many firms are experiencing salary bunching, where pay increases given to NQs aren’t being matched for more senior lawyers.

Summer NQ salary rises so far 🤑

Firm Location NQ Salary (Before) NQ Salary (After) Increase
Mayer Brown London £135,000 £150,000 £15,000
Baker McKenzie London £140,000 £145,000 £5,000
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer London £135,000 £145,000 £10,000
Hogan Lovells London £135,000 £140,000 £5,000
Ashurst London £125,000 £140,000 £15,000
DLA Piper London £110,000 £130,000 £20,000
Travers Smith London £120,000 £130,000 £10,000
CMS London £110,000 £120,000 £10,000
CMS Bristol £70,000 £76,500 £6,500
CMS Manchester / Sheffield / Liverpool £62,000 £68,000 £6,000
CMS Edinburgh / Aberdeen / Glasgow £60,000 £68,000 £8,000
Shoosmiths London £97,000 £105,000 £8,000
Shoosmiths Manchester £63,000 £67,000 £4,000
Shoosmiths Birmingham £63,000 £67,000 £4,000
Shoosmiths Leeds £63,000 £67,000 £4,000
Shoosmiths Reading £63,000 £67,000 £4,000
Shoosmiths Nottingham £63,000 £67,000 £4,000
Gowling WLG London £98,000 £105,000 £7,000
Gowling WLG Birmingham £64,000 £65,500 £1,500
Gowling WLG Leeds £64,000 £65,500 £1,500
HFW London £100,000 £103,500 £3,500
Mishcon de Reya London £95,000 £100,000 £5,000
RPC London £80,000 – £90,000 £85,000 – £95,000 £5,000
RPC Bristol £56,000 £60,000 £4,000

3 Comments

anonymous

Legal Cheek missed the (small) NQ uplift at BCLP to £115k, which took effect in Jan. See article:

https://www.law360.com/articles/2321348/bclp-increases-nq-pay-in-london-to-115k

They’re still quite far behind their competitors, but at least get the information right.

Make it make sense

HAHAHA, even Shoosmiths pay more than OC in London at this point.

Gertrude

Ah, “addresses salary bunching” – as in stating it’s happening, not “addresses salary bunching” – as in doing something about it.

Got it.

