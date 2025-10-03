Cleary boosts trainee pay to £67.5k in London

Year one rates also up to £62.5k



US law firm Cleary Gottlieb has increased the salaries of its London-based trainees.

Aspiring lawyers who secure one of the firm’s 16 training contracts on offer each year will now start on £62,500, rising to £67,500 in their second year. This marks an increase from the previous rates of £57,500 and £62,500 respectively.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows the money move positions Cleary near the very top of the trainee pay league table, with only a handful of US rivals offering more. For second-year trainees, these include Jones Day and Paul Hastings (£68,000), while Davis Polk, Milbank, and Sullivan & Cromwell lead the market with £70,000.

For those sticking around at Cleary post-qualification, they’ll see their salaries swell to an eye-watering £164,500.

You can view all our salary data, including rates for trainees, on our 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List.