Kim Kardashian fails bar exam

‘Falling short isn’t failure — it’s fuel,’ says aspiring lawyer



Kim Kardashian, the social media mogul and reality TV star, has revealed that she failed the notoriously difficult California bar exam.

Last month, Legal Cheek reported that Kardashian was awaiting her results, mentioning the subject during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. She had taken the exam in July and was expecting her results just days after the premiere of her new show, All’s Fair, in which she plays a divorce lawyer.

However, the star took to Instagram to share that she had fallen short of passing the bar.

“Well… I’m not a lawyer yet — I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” she wrote. “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up — just more studying and even more determination.”

She continued:

“Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Falling short isn’t failure — it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam, and that only motivated me even more. Let’s go!”

The SKIMS founder graduated from her six-year law apprenticeship earlier this year, celebrating the milestone with her signature flair, complete with flashcard-themed placemats and cappuccinos topped with tiny edible mortarboards.

Kardashian shows no sign of giving up and is expected to make another attempt at the bar in the future. For now, she remains a lawyer only on screen.