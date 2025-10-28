Kim Kardashian edges closer to qualifying as a lawyer

Waiting on bar exam results



Kim Kardashian has revealed she is now awaiting the results of the notoriously difficult California bar exam, marking the latest step in her unconventional route to becoming a lawyer.

The 45-year-old reality TV star, who completed the California Law Office Study Program — a four-year apprenticeship that allows aspiring lawyers to train in a law office or judge’s chambers instead of attending law school — told The Graham Norton Show:

“I took the bar exam in July. I get the results a few days after our [All’s Fair] premiere. So in two weeks. So everyone please pray for me. I worked really hard.”

Kim graduated from her law apprenticeship earlier this year, where she was seen celebrating her achievement with a Legally Blonde-style party at the Beverly Hills Hotel, complete with flashcard placemats and cappuccinos topped with tiny mortarboards.

Her graduation marked the culmination of six years of study, having begun her legal journey in 2018 under the mentorship of San Francisco lawyer Jessica Jackson. As Legal Cheek reported at the time, she passed California’s first-year Law Students’ Exam — commonly known as the “baby bar” — in 2021, after several attempts and much-publicised frustration with constitutional law (“I f***ing hate Constitutional Law!!!” she once admitted on Instagram).

If successful in the bar exam, the SKIMS founder will be qualified to practise law in California, achieving the goal she has spoken about since 2019.

Her timing is apt: Kim is also set to play a divorce lawyer in the upcoming US legal drama All’s Fair, in which she stars alongside Halle Berry and Glenn Close.