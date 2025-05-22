Kim K graduates law school

Throws lavish celebration



Kim Kardashian has graduated law school after six years — and pulled out all the stops to celebrate.

The 44-year-old reality TV star has completed the California Law Office Study Program which allows aspiring lawyers to study law for four years in a law office or judge’s chambers, rather than attending a traditional law school. Kim K began her apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm back in 2018 and managed to pass the “baby bar” exam in 2021 after four attempts.

Although this is a significant step which takes the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star closer to her lawyer dreams, there is still work to be done: she will need to pass the California Bar Exam to practise law in the state.

Kim’s legal journey has had its fair share of ups and downs. She has been candid about her struggles with constitutional law and the hearsay rule, notably telling her instagram followers: “I fucking hate Constitutional Law!!!” Last year, a source close to the star suggested she was thinking of ditching the law altogether, finding the work “tedious” and “a pain” — we know how you feel, Kim!

Despite this, the SKIMS founder has apparently dug deep and completed her course: an inspiration to despairing law students everywhere.

The star threw herself a graduation party at the Beverly Hills Hotel, planned down to the detail in true Kim K style. Her revision flashcards were used as placemats and guests were served coffees decorated with tiny mortarboards.

Kim wore a cap and gown and held a certificate of completion as guests made speeches paying tribute to her hard work: “It’s an absolute honor to stand here today, not just as mentors, but as witnesses to one of the most inspiring legal journeys we’ve ever seen,” sad Jessica Jackson, one of the lawyers sponsoring the star.

Some social media critics were less than impressed, however. “Took her long enough,” one X user wrote while another commented, “Gurl 6 years for law school…”. Kim’s fans have come to her defence, with one writing “She was building SKIMS, raising four kids, running an empire and studying law. This is her legally brunette era and I support it.”

Kim’s achievement follows the recent news that she will be playing a divorce lawyer in upcoming US legal drama, All’s Fair.