PostsNews

SQE2 pass rate hits 76% in latest round

Avatar photo

By Julia Szaniszlo on

959 sat the exam

Online exam
The latest Solicitors Qualifying Examination 2 (SQE2) results were released this week, revealing a pass rate of 76%.

SQE2 was sat by 959 students from late July to early August, according to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA)’s latest report. The latest 76% pass rate marks an increase of one percentage point on the last set of results released in May, when 75% of candidates passed the exam.

The 809 first-time candidates enjoyed a slightly higher pass rate, at 79%.

The SQE Hub: Your ultimate resource for all things SQE

SQE2 consists of 16 stations — 12 written stations and four oral — which are designed to assess candidates’ skills, as well as their application of legal knowledge.

Candidates must begin by passing SQE1, an assessment of their functioning legal knowledge. The latest SQE1 results released last month showed a record-low pass rate of just 41%.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

Online exam
news SQE Hub

Solicitor apprentices rank among top SQE performers, report finds

Achieving higher scores and pass rates than non-apprentice candidates

Oct 27 2025 7:53am
11
Online exam
news SQE Hub

SQE1 pass rate falls to record 41% low

Ouch

Oct 1 2025 1:18pm
61
Hour glass and calendar
news SQE Hub

SQE provider pass rates must be released ‘as soon as possible’, says interim super-regulator boss

SRA faces criticism over delayed data

Sep 26 2025 8:51am
10