SQE2 pass rate hits 76% in latest round

959 sat the exam



The latest Solicitors Qualifying Examination 2 (SQE2) results were released this week, revealing a pass rate of 76%.

SQE2 was sat by 959 students from late July to early August, according to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA)’s latest report. The latest 76% pass rate marks an increase of one percentage point on the last set of results released in May, when 75% of candidates passed the exam.

The 809 first-time candidates enjoyed a slightly higher pass rate, at 79%.

SQE2 consists of 16 stations — 12 written stations and four oral — which are designed to assess candidates’ skills, as well as their application of legal knowledge.

Candidates must begin by passing SQE1, an assessment of their functioning legal knowledge. The latest SQE1 results released last month showed a record-low pass rate of just 41%.