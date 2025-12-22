A&O Shearman to keep 32 of 42 spring 2026 qualifying trainees

76%



A&O Shearman has confirmed 32 of its 42 final-seat trainees due to qualify this coming spring will remain at the firm.

The Magic Circle giant revealed 40 trainees put themselves forward for newly qualified roles with 35 receiving offers. Three knocked-back offers, handing the firm a spring 2026 retentions score of 76%. All NQs are on permanent deals.

A&O Shearman has seen its trainee retention rate fluctuate in recent qualification rounds, largely due to managing a larger-than-usual qualifying cohort following the merger between Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling in May 2024.

In the summer of 2024, immediately after the merger, the firm’s retention rate fell to 66% (37 of 56 trainees). This rebounded in February the following year, rising to 84% (31 of 37). However, earlier this year the figure dipped again to 69%, with 37 of 54 trainees retained.