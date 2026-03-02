PostsPodcast

What law firms really want to see in your TC application

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

The Legal Cheek Podcast discusses the tips and tricks to make a strong impression — listen now 🎧


As we begin to approach the tail end of this application cycle, many of you may be feeling discouraged by the slew of rejections clogging up your inbox. You feel like you’ve done everything right, so where is that acceptance email?

Ryan Scott and Julia Szaniszlo are back at The Legal Cheek Podcast to give you some tried and tested tips for making your application stand out, from understanding the ‘why’ behind the ‘what’ to learning how to write like a lawyer. So whether you’re still sending out applications or gearing up to make the next cycle your best one yet, there’s something in here for everyone.

APPLY NOW: The Legal Cheek Spring Virtual Vacation Scheme and Law Fair 2026

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

7 things you can do if you haven’t secured a vac scheme or training contract yet

CV boosters

4 days ago
news

How to ace a law firm assessment centre

Often the final hurdle to securing a coveted TC, here’s a breakdown of the essential dos and don’ts

Nov 17 2025 7:35am
3
news

7 mistakes that could ruin your training contract application

The biggest TC blunders — and how to avoid them

Oct 23 2025 8:47am
1