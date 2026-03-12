Willkie raises NQ lawyer salaries to market-topping £180k

£10k boost



The London office of US firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher has raised the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers to a market-topping £180,000.

The move equates to an extra £10k, or just under 6%, putting the firm’s junior lawyers on the same level as their counterparts at three fellow US firms — Davis Polk & Wardwell, Gibson Dunn and Paul Weiss.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Willkie offers around seven training contracts each year, with trainee salaries starting at £60,000 and rising to £65,000 in year two.

The news comes just 24 hours after fellow US firm Ropes & Gray confirmed it had raised pay for its London NQs from £165k to £170k.