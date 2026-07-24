HSF Kramer’s first results as combined firm reveal £1.8 billion revenue

Partner pay hits £1.53 million



HSF Kramer has posted revenue of £1.8 billion ($2.4 billion) in its first set of financial results since the merger of Herbert Smith Freehills and Kramer Levin.

The figures cover the period from 1 May 2025 to 30 April 2026, capturing a full 12 months of legacy Herbert Smith Freehills alongside 11 months of legacy Kramer Levin from the date the two firms combined. Profit came in at £634 million, while profit per equity partner (PEP) reached £1.53 million.

Before the tie-up, Legal Cheek reported last year that HSF’s revenue grew 4% to £1.36 billion, while profits rose 9.5% to £486.9 million. PEP climbed 8.6% to £1.4 million.

The latest combined results showed growth across every region the firm operates in, including double-digit increases in Asia and EMEA. The firm said its UK operations had another “very strong year, with longstanding clients trusting us with their landmark investments and disputes”.

Global CEO Justin D’Agostino commented:

“Our distinctive transatlantic and transpacific capabilities have propelled us into a new league. Clients turn to us for their most strategic, landmark investments and on their most complex and challenging disputes across the world’s key markets.”

Looking ahead, the firm pointed to further growth plans in the energy sector, private capital and restructuring, along with expansion in the US, including a bigger litigation and appellate team in Washington DC and a new transactional team in Silicon Valley. It also flagged the appointment of its first chief AI officer and the firmwide rollout of Legora.

It comes as other firms have also posted strong results this year. Clifford Chance posted average partner pay of £2.3 million, while Linklaters reported “£2.48 million and A&O Shearman came in at £2.2 million. Elsewhere, reported PEP reaching £1.4 million.