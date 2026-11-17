Exclusive insider info

Hoping for a swanky, Suits-style office on your TC? You may be in luck. Our spies have seen it all, from glittering skyscrapers and rooftop terraces to offices that have seen better days. Our exclusive survey of more than 2,000 trainees and junior associates reveals how they rate their workspaces and the perks that come with them.

“Walking in every day feels like a dream,” says one insider at Addleshaw Goddard, which recently moved to Lothbury, opposite the Bank of England (pictured top). “The building is steeped in history and the new facilities are state of the art.” The rooftop terraces overlook the City, and another spy goes as far as to call them the “Best offices of any firm in the City (not that I’m biased).”

At Travers Smith, one respondent says the “new office at 3 Stonecutter Street is outstanding and leads the way in law firm office space”. The firm occupies most of the building, and the rookie adds: “Facilities throughout are immaculate and it is a beautiful and comfortable place to be.”

Over at Bates Wells, plants throughout the building make for a “calm and welcoming atmosphere”, while a central atrium keeps the workspace “bright and open”. The terrace gets top billing: “The standout feature is the roof terrace, which offers fantastic views across the Thames and provides an excellent space to take a break and catch up with colleagues.” At Charles Russell Speechlys, one spy calls the rooftop “a really impressive space” and says trainees have lunch there when it isn’t hosting an event.

Even newly qualified lawyers at Paul, Weiss get an office, described by one spy as “huge”, though it’s often shared with up to two other associates. At Lewis Silkin, one respondent is sold on a different setup: “The open plan layout works particularly well, with no reserved offices or desks, even for senior management, which reinforces the firm’s collaborative culture.”

One rookie elsewhere takes a rather different view: “Not open plan, thank God!”

For some, a move can’t come soon enough. “The current office is crumbling”, says one rookie, before adding that “we are about to move and it will be super nice!” Another is looking ahead to 2027: “It will get better when we move office next year…” And for one respondent, even a good terrace only goes so far: “Rooftops and balconies are amazing, [it’s] just the offices are outdated: but we are moving soon”.

Some of these plush offices come with perks and amenities to match. At Addleshaw Goddard, there’s a coffee shop in the old banking hall, and one insider singles out the gym. “The office gym runs daily classes and PT sessions are also available on request.” There’s even a “cool wall” to help lawyers cool down after a vigorous workout or a brisk cycle to work.

At Kirkland & Ellis, the barista coffee and meals are free, and there’s a gym and what one spy calls “destination rooms”. The list goes on: “There’s also a hair salon, nail salon, peloton room, treatment room.” Their verdict? “everything is brand-new and top tier, as one would expect.”

One Paul, Weiss spy says “it feels like I’m in a 5* boutique hotel, with chefs, drinks and snacks galore”. No doubt the firm’s stellar restaurant plays a part. Elsewhere, one rookie at another firm has spotted a cutback: “Office perks are getting reduced — even the biscuits are knock-off brands now”.

Find ratings for office space, legal tech, food and work-life balance in the Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2027.