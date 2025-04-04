Simmons to relocate City HQ in 2030

Moving around the corner to Finsbury Circus

Simmons & Simmons has announced plans to relocate its London headquarters in 2030.

Owing to “strong growth” in recent years, Simmons & Simmons says it is relocating to support further expansion. The firm’s new home, 25 Finsbury Circus, sits equidistant from Moorgate and Liverpool Street stations and overlooks the City’s largest open space, Finsbury Park Gardens. The move will see the firm leave its current office at CityPoint after nearly 30 years.

Whilst preparing for the firm’s arrival, renovations will add a roof terrace and a two-floor extension, all while retaining its Edwardian façade. Bringing modern amenities to the Grade-II listed space, upgrades will include wellness areas, facilities to encourage healthy commuting, and flexible office layouts. Melding heritage with innovation has been on the firm’s agenda recently, like naming their new AI tool “Percy”, after one of the firm’s nineteenth century founders.

Slaughter and May advised Simmons & Simmons on the move. Slaughters themselves were due to move to new offices until widespread work-from-home adoption led to a lease extension to 2036 at their current home in Bunhill Row.

Elsewhere in City law, Clifford Chance said it will leave behind Canary Wharf for 2 Aldermanbury Square in the City once its lease expires in 2028. A&O Shearman is due to move to 2 Broadgate in 2027. Fellow Magic Circle firm Linklaters is set to relocate to a new site at 20 Ropemaker Street, Moorgate, from 2026, also when Dentons confirmed it will now move to Liverpool Street — the same year Hogan Lovells planned to go to “bespoke” premises at 21 Holborn Viaduct until a minimum 12-month delay, after Roman ruins were discovered.

Travers Smith and Kirkland & Ellis will be moving to new pastures in the coming years. Taylor Wessing, in a sustainability move, have opted to update their current space instead.