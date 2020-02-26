Mayer Brown London managing partner to speak at LegalEdCon 2020

Sales of Early Bird tickets end this Friday

Mayer Brown’s London managing partner Sally Davies is the latest speaker to be announced for Legal Cheek‘s Future of Legal Education and Training Conference (LegalEdCon London) 2020, days before Early Bird ticket sales close on Friday at midnight.

Davies will feature in the diversity and inclusion session, which is new for this year’s conference. The day-long event takes place on 14 May 2020 at Kings Place, King’s Cross, London, spread across the 400-person capacity Hall One, Gallery Mezzanine and two further new breakout spaces.

The top City lawyer — who started her legal career as a trainee with Rowe & Maw, the legacy firm which would become Mayer Brown in 2002 following a transatlantic merger — will offer valuable insights into the profession’s efforts to promote diversity and inclusion, drawing upon her own experiences as just one of a handful of female managing partners of global law firms.

Davies will be joined by speakers from the Solicitors Regulation Authority, US and magic circle law firms, FTSE companies and global banks, who were announced late last year. The roster of speakers announced so far is below. Further speakers will be announced throughout the spring.

Regulatory

• Julie Brannan, head of education and training at the Solicitors Regulation Authority

• Crispin Passmore, co-creator of the SQE and founder of Passmore Consulting

Law firms

• Joanne Gubbay, head of learning & development at Slaughter and May

• Paul Gascoyne, head of graduate recruitment at Shearman & Sterling

• Tiernan Brady, global head of diversity & inclusion at Clifford Chance

• Jeremy Coleman, head of innovation at Norton Rose Fulbright

• Eloise Skinner, associate at Cleary Gottlieb, author of ‘The Junior Lawyers’ Handbook’ and wellness blogger

• Husnara Begum, Linklaters-trained career coach with a focus on final seat trainees

In-house

• Chris Fowler, general counsel for technology and transformation at BT Group

• Richard Crabb, global legal, head of commercial management at HSBC

• Holly Moore, solicitor apprentice, ITV

Academia

• Professor Andrew Sanders, head of University of Warwick School of Law

Legal tech

• Julia Salasky, Founder of CrowdJustice and Legl

• Nishant Prasad, associate at Nivaura and future trainee at Allen & Overy

LegalEdCon London is headline sponsored by BPP University Law School, The University of Law and BARBRI, with Nottingham Law School, The College of Legal Practice, The City Law School, King’s College London and LexisNexis as silver sponsors.

Sales of Early Bird Tickets end on Friday 28 February. Secure your place now.

We do not charge students for attending our events. Students interested in attending should contact us about becoming part of Legal Cheek‘s campus ambassador programme.