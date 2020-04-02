Law school giants announce SQE speakers for LegalEdCon 2020

Future of Legal Education and Training Conference goes virtual, taking place as scheduled on Thursday 14 May

Legal education giants BPP Law School, The University of Law (ULaw) and BARBRI have announced their Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) speakers for LegalEdCon 2020.

The day-long conference takes place as scheduled on Thursday 14 May. Due to COVID-19 it is being held virtually.

BPP’s head of business development Liz Ritter, ULaw’s Moorgate centre dean Jill Howell-Williams, and BARBRI managing director Sarah Hutchinson will take to the SQE session stage alongside Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) head of education and training Julie Brannan, Slaughter and May head of learning & development Joanne Gubbay, and Shearman & Sterling graduate recruitment chief Paul Gascoyne. Legal Cheek publisher Alex Aldridge will chair the discussion.

The speakers for part two of the SQE session — featuring legal education heavyweights Nottingham Law School, King’s College London, The City Law School and The College of Legal Practice — will be announced later this month.

With the SQE set to replace the LPC in 2021, the discussions promise to be lively and full of interesting ideas that will help shape law firms’ training strategies over the year ahead.

LegalEdCon also features sessions on the trainee of the 2020s, diversity & inclusion, the future of bar training, as well as a closing keynote from the University of Oxford announcing the findings of the legal education aspects of its ‘Unlocking the Potential of Artificial Intelligence for English Law’ research project. On top of this, there will be two additional online learning sessions, where law schools will showcase some of the exciting things they are doing in this space.

On the social side, there will be virtual speed networking, an expo with video group chats and even an interactive livestreamed yoga and wellbeing session. When life gets back to normal we’ll be holding a drinks and canapés reception for delegates, speakers and sponsors to meet in person.

