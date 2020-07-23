News

US firms hold the MoneyLaw line

Akin Gump, Vinson & Elkins, Sidley and Debevoise have ‘no plans’ to reduce London trainee or NQ pay

The London offices of four US law firms have kept their newly-qualified (NQ) and trainee solicitor salaries at their current rates in spite of the economic headwinds brought on by the coronavirus, telling Legal Cheek that they have “no plans” to reduce them.

As other City firms continue to chip away at the pay packets of their junior ranks, autumn recruits at Akin Gump, Vinson & Elkins, Sidley Austin and Debevoise & Plimpton, will see no cuts to pay.

Our Firms Most List shows that first year trainees at all four firms start on a salary of £50,000, rising to £55,000 in their second year. This will continue to be the case from September.

The firms award their NQs varying amounts.

Akin Gump pays its new associates a market-topping £150,000 ($190,000) upon qualification. A spokesperson for the firm told us that it has “no plans” to make changes to its UK salary scale. Akin Gump bumped NQ pay to this level back in 2018.

NQs at Vinson & Elkins will continue on a dollar-tied salary of £147,500, while their counterparts at Sidley Austin and Debevoise & Plimpton will remain on £135,500 and £134,800, respectively.

The quartet are not alone in holding the MoneyLaw line.

Ropes & Gray announced last week that it will stick with its £130,000 NQ pay package.

Earlier this month, we reported that Cleary Gottlieb and White & Case will continue to pay their new qualifiers £133,000 and £105,000, respectively.

However, Jones Day, like with some other City law firms, has cut NQ pay. Solicitors qualifying in the US firm’s London office will still receive a six-figure-sum albeit one that’s down £5,000 from £105,000.

27 Comments

US 1PQE

Nothing surprising – none of the major US firms are reducing pay at either trainee or associate level.

You can add Weil, Davis Polk, Skadden, Kirkland, Latham, Milbank and Cleary to the above list, all of whom pay between £130,000 and £135,000 for new associates, with the exception of Kirkland which is the only one of the above that is pegged to the dollar, equalling c. £150,000.

Thank you for the update, official spokesperson for US firms

You are such a dork lmao. You literally live on this website. Imagine if you don’t even get a US TC 😂

Anon Assoc

Do you really work as a US Firm Assoc??

If you did, you’d know that Milbank has been recently known to put upward pressure on the Cravath Scale, so they most definitely pay $190k matched in London.

Latham also pays $190k in London, but they use a 5-year GBPUSD rolling average for the conversion so works out a little bit less than Kirkland and Milbank cash in hand.

Maybe you actually do work at one of those firms, and maybe it’s Weil – in which case, condolences

Senex

K&E pay a reasonable amount more than Milbank given their floating FX rate whereas Milbank is fixed some way above the current spot rate.

BNOC

*Cadwalader sweats quietly*

Forrest Gump

Poor showing from the UK firms who cut pay as soon as they could. Their London offices will be better leveraged to cope with any downturn than US outposts heavily focused on transactional work and yet the latter have maintained pay.

Wedgely

Smashing!!

anon

It’s okay if you are seeking to fill a hole left by an unhappy childhood.

Bombay Bad Boy

Yes, all those with a happy childhood have developed the highly rational view that it’s preferable to work just as hard for way less money.

SALTY GRAD

Anyone that truly believes they are worth £150,000 for doing sweat shop work is delusional. Magic Circle is the way forward.

Anon

Unpopular opinion but MC NQs are underpaid for the hours they put in, and yes I know this sounds like a very first world problem, but hear me out.

Using A&O as an example:
90k including 10k sign-on bonus. Giving the benefit of the doubt, let’s use 90k base (instead of the 80k base which it actually is).
Average leave time – 8.43pm.

Comparing with the firms in this article:
Akin Gump – 150k/8.27pm
Sidley Austin – 135k/8.29pm
Debevoise – 135k/8.41pm
So A&O NQs get anywhere between 45k-60k less, despite working approximately the same hours.

Now comparing with the SC:
TS – 85k/7.32pm
Macs – 85k/7.53pm
Hoglove – 85k/7.29pm
Ashurst – 84k/7.56pm
HSF – ‘105k’/7.47pm – ignoring this outlier as in reality hardly anyone will be getting the full bonus
So A&O NQs get 5k more, for working 1h more every evening.

On a purely numerical basis, the choice is clear – US firm for a massive pay jump while working similar hours, or SC for slightly less pay but a considerably earlier leave time.

Brian

Could it not be argued that MC associates are fairly paid and others (e.g. US) are overpaid?

Anon

I know everyone hates Slaughters on this site, but this methodology doesn’t really apply to it – average leave time is 7.14pm, earlier than all the SC.

Yes lots of Qs about whether it’s actually MC or not, but is a slightly less beasting.

William A

This is a myth. Well mostly a marketing strategy by grad recruitment and it seems to work since chums like you believe it

Trainee

@William this is literally the figure from the LegalCheek survey which is where all the other figures from the original comment are taken from. Slaughters doesn’t pay LegalCheek to be a “featured recruiter” so how is it grad recruitment spin?

@Jonathan I’m sure – but Slaughters does have consistently very high retention rates for trainees. Sure, it’s not for everyone but no firm is. Freshfields had a retention rate in the 60s a couple of years ago. I’d look at that for an indication of culture rather than hearsay in Legal Cheek comments from “everyone you know”.

Jonathan is a troll. Honestly once you get into work no one cares if you’re Oxbridge or not – it’s can you do the work and not be a prat.

To prospective students – try to experience any firm for yourself – through networking at events / virtual open days etc. Apply to firms where you’ve liked the people you’ve spoken to, that may be Slaughters, that may be somewhere else.

Also once you qualify into any MC firm recruiters literally phone you up daily asking if you want a job at a US firm – if that’s your end goal a MC firm is as good a place as any to start your career.

Please don’t base your perception of a firm on LegalCheek comment sections!

Jones

Slaughters has the worst culture in any firm. Not just out of the Magic Circle but across all London city firms. It’s toxic as hell. Very very hierarchal. Oxbridge white middle class dominated. And everyone I know who works there and friends who know people that work there are miserable and are quite vocal about it. The office politics that go on at slaughters is second to none

Jonathan

I’ve never heard such rubbish. Let it be said firstly that hierarchy is not in itself a bad thing. The partners are responsible for the success of the firm and it is they who shoulder the risk. It should therefore come as surprise that they are treated with respect at any firm. At Slaughter and May that is particular the case – look at the Partners’ Dining Room for instance.

Your points about diversity can easily be refuted by a cursory glance at the profiles of the associates on the firm’s website. Further, I have no idea why valuing academic excellence (Oxbridge) is to be scoffed at.

Office politics is not a thing at Slaughters. There is no face time culture, and people at all levels are very approachable with the entirely reasonable proviso that it is done respectfully. I.e. don’t go barging into the Senior Partner’s office!

Henry

Looool this is the exact same recycled speech Slaughters grad rec give at their presentations and open days

David

@jonathan

Spamming the dislike button isn’t going to change the truth hahaha

US lawyer

If you work at one of these US law firms and you’re working on a deal opposite your MC equivalent then you are both going to be pulling the same hours. The MC associate isn’t going to be able to leave earlier than the US associate just because they get paid less, if the US associate is staying up all night sending comments and markups across. On that basis, if you are in one of the finance/PE/transactional areas of law you might as well work at a US firm and get paid 50/60k more per year, get more responsibility, enjoy a smaller team and generally often better perks. It’s a no brainer.

The MC retains people who are either (1) obsessed with the status of working at a MC firm when in reality it means nothing to anybody outside of law (2) are too scared and don’t back themselves as a lawyer who is able to hit the ground running and thrive in a faster paced US law firm (3) enjoy the comfort and security of being in a big cosy UK firm with an office of hundreds of people.

You’ll find most people who left MC firms to become partners at US firms are the ambitious, risk taking, entrepreneurial lawyers and far less traditional and old school than their MC counterparts.

When the US associates want to get the deal over the line ASAP and generally get stuff done, theMc equivalents are morning about typos, format issues and the way things read.

Anon @ 11.43am

Well said. Having qualified into a finance practice group at an MC firm, sometimes I look across at my friends at US firms and wonder how things might’ve turned out had I applied to, trained and qualified in a US firm instead.

Is 90k/year a great salary? Definitely yes, and to claim it isn’t would be outrageously out of touch.

Am I seriously underpaid for the hours I do? Arguably yes as well, and the ‘better work-life balance’ pipe dream sold by grad rec burst early on in my first seat two years back. It simply doesn’t make logical sense to be doing essentially the same hours as US associates, while getting paid so much less.

Unfortunately, lateral opportunities won’t be opening up in large numbers anytime soon, or I’d be seriously considering jumping ship.

aga

These firms are paying a good double what CMS does – how is that even possible?

Anon

Can someone offer me advice? I’m 25 and am considering doing an LLB law degree part time. I got top A level grades when I was 18 but shortly afterwards I was convicted and jailed for an offence under the SOA 2003. I was released in 2018 and for the last two years have been working as a software engineer for my friend’s commerce business.

My question is whether I would have any hope in hell of securing a training contract with my criminal history, and whether the type of firm or work would make a difference?

Thanks.

Bombay Bad Boy

You would have hope in hell but not anywhere else.

Confused grad

Choose money and decreased quality of life and work at US. Or choose a much better quality of life and a lot less money and work mid tier. True or false? I am struggling to see the point of working anywhere in-between (unless I suppose you are somebody who really cares so much about the work you are doing that you don’t care if your life suffers as a result)

Jim

Culture is important. I really like working at the MC firm I work at (and I’m a lateral associate so have worked elsewhere). Good culture, great pay, good people, interesting work. It’d be a big risk to move to a US firm for more money, and quite frankly, I am already outrageously well paid.

Bombay Bad Boy

Just qualify into an advisory practice area at a US firm = great pay and much better hours.

