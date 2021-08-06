Apply now: The Legal Cheek UK Virtual Law Fair 2021

Tuesday 7 September

The Legal Cheek Virtual Law Fair takes place from 2pm until 5pm on Tuesday 7 September 2021.

The free online event gives students from all parts of the UK the opportunity to meet the nation’s leading law firms from their laptops. Students based overseas who intend to qualify as solicitors and are eligible to work in the UK are also encouraged to attend. Apply now to secure your place.

Time: 2pm to 5pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

Each participating law firm has a virtual booth with a livestream that allows students to join in video chats with lawyers, graduate recruitment experts and trainees. Students can also submit written questions in the live chats and browse custom firm content.

The following firms will be exhibiting at the September Virtual Law Fair: Accutrainee, Addleshaw Goddard, Allen & Overy, Ashurst, Baker McKenzie, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, BLM, Burges Salmon, Clifford Chance, Clyde & Co, CMS, Debevoise & Plimpton, Dentons, DLA Piper, DWF, Eversheds Sutherland, Fieldfisher, Fletchers, Freshfields, Fried Frank, Gateley, Gowling WLG, Herbert Smith Freehills, HFW, Hill Dickinson, Hogan Lovells, Kingsley Napley, Latham & Watkins, Level, Linklaters, Mayer Brown, Mills & Reeve, Mishcon de Reya, Norton Rose Fulbright, Osborne Clarke, Pinsent Masons, Reed Smith, Ropes & Gray, RPC, Russell-Cooke, Shoosmiths, Simmons & Simmons, Slaughter and May, Squire Patton Boggs, Taylor Wessing, TLT, Travers Smith, Vinson & Elkins, Weil Gotshal & Manges, Watson Farley & Williams, White & Case, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, Withers and Womble Bond Dickinson.

Further Legal Cheek Virtual Law Fairs will be held in October, November and December.