Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Boris Johnson to extend ‘draconian’ lockdown laws for six months [Evening Standard]

Online anti-bullying law will give tech firms ‘right to spy on us’ and risks crushing freedom of speech, campaigners warn [Mail Online]

Natasha’s law: Eight in 10 food business owners not prepared for new allergy safety legislation [ITV]

Widespread care home closures if ‘no jab, no job law’ not dropped, Govt warned [LBC]

Newlywed lawyer falls to her death from cliff on Arthur’s Seat while ‘on her honeymoon’ [Mail Online]

‘I studied law in jail — now I want to change the system’ [BBC News]

Hunted by the men they jailed, Afghanistan’s women judges seek escape [Reuters]

With Texas banning most abortions, nearby states prepare for women to go long distances for help [Sky News]

Dog thieves face seven-year jail terms under law to protect pets [The Times] (£)

Bitcoin: El Salvador divided over legal tender law [BBC News]

WhatsApp fined €225m for not telling users how it shared data with Facebook [Financial Times]

“Career suicide? Who is more important to you, you or the firm? Because if you consider yourself more important, you shouldn’t be afraid of having that holiday, having a family or taking up hobbies that make you a happier person…” [Legal Cheek comments]

