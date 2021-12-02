Law students seminar bingo card goes viral

‘Habeas Corpus‘ ✅

A law professor has gone viral on social media after discovering how his students pass time during his seminars.

Matthew Steilen, a constitutional law specialist at the University of Buffalo, New York, posted an image to Twitter of a bingo card produced by some of his more creatively-minded students.

The game, “Professor Matthew Steilen’s Brain Intellect New Growth Operator”, features a coloured headshot of the man himself surrounded by 24 words and phrases.

Discovered the students had a bingo card for my seminar and I've never been more pleased pic.twitter.com/PVo6FHr1rG — Matt Steilen (@MJSteilen) November 29, 2021

Examples include the legalisms “Habeas Corpus” and “Confrontation Clause” as well as some more colourful entries such as “Shit” and “Holy. Fuck.”. And who says constitutional law is boring?

The winner, according to the rules, is the student who completes a row, diagonal or column, and shouts “bingo” when Steilen calls on them to answer a question.

The prof’s post has gone down well on Twitter, racking up over 5,500 retweets and nearly 100,000 likes.

It went down well with Steilen too. “Discovered the students had a bingo card for my seminar,” he wrote. “I’ve never been more pleased.”