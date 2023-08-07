Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Meet the ‘feminazi’ lawyer exposing sexism in the legal system [The Times] (£)

Suella Braverman says lawyers who help migrants cheat the system should be jailed [Mail Online]

UK law firms threaten to halt work on asylum cases without higher pay offer [Financial Times] (£)

Prison lawyers warn more will quit if legal aid fees not raised in England and Wales [Guardian]

Two men jailed for murdering aspiring lawyer [BBC News]

Musk’s X to pay legal bills of people ‘unfairly treated’ for posting on platform [Reuters]

I ditched my job as a barrister to move to the seaside and make dog biscuits [Yorkshire Post]

Graduate who captured hearts on TikTok after breaking down in tears when finding out she’d qualified as a barrister reveals the moment she wore her wig and gown for the first time [Mail Online]

From ‘Mr President’ to ‘Mr’: strongman Donald Trump cut down to size in court [Guardian]

Conviction Reversed Over Judge’s Remark That Black Man ‘Looks Like a Criminal’ [New York Times]

“This is largely about signalling to clients and industry how client-focused they are. It being tied to comp is one thing, but it’s not clear how it’s enforced otherwise – have been on calls with Ropes people who were not in the office Tuesday to Thursday under the previous policy.” [Legal Cheek comments]

