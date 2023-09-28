Meet the #Dayinthelife TikTokin’ lawyers

Legal profession 🤝 social media trend

Lawyers are embracing one of TikTok’s more informative trends.

Take a scroll through the popular social media app and you’re bound to come across posts titled ‘#dayinthelife’. Gardeners, teachers, software engineers and even TikTok’s own interns are using the popular hashtag to showcase what a typical day in their job looks like.

Now, trainee and junior lawyers have picked up on the movement and are giving followers a fist-hand insight into what corporate life looks like. So without further ado, here are five #dayinalife lawyers you should be following…

1. Ali Obeid (@aliobeid_1)

White & Case trainee Ali Obeid graduated from LSE with a political sciences degree before switching to law. He offers a detailed insight into the day-to-day tasks he performs as a first-seat trainee in capital markets, as well as advice for students in law school who are trying to land a TC!

2. Rebecca McNeil and Simrhan Khetani (@becsandthecity)

Best friends and Cambridge law graduates Rebecca McNeil and Simrhan Khetani share snippets of their lives working together as trainee solicitors at Akin Gump.

3. Lucy Cole (@bylucycole)

Magic Circle trainee Lucy Cole offers an insight into your average day at Clifford Chance, taking you both into the office and showing what WFH looks like at a Magic Circle firm! Cole studied law at Exeter and has recently given followers an insight into her second-seat experience in tech.

4. Megan Hulme (@itsallhearsay)

It’s All Hearsay legal blog founder Megan Hulme is a restructuring and insolvency litigation associate working at Mischon De Reya. She completed her training contract with Trowers & Hamlins last year, after graduating from the University of Lincoln with a law degree in 2017. Hulme also completed an MSc in law, business and management at the University of Law. Alongside day-in-the-life content, aspiring solicitors can find hints and tips to help improve their CV and training contract applications!

5. Lorraine Chimbga (@lorrainechimbga)

Lorraine Chimbga offers a tech-focused insight into life on Clifford Chance’s lawtech training programme, IGNITE. After graduating UCL with a law degree, Chimbga went on to take a module in information technology at LSE in her final year, before securing an IGNITE training contract with CC.

Legal Cheek‘s next UK Virtual Law Fair takes place on Tuesday 10 October 2023. APPLY NOW.