Slaughter and May launches business services grad scheme 

New academy focuses on people, tech and clients



Slaughter and May has launched a new graduate scheme for students seeking careers in law, but not as lawyers.

The two year programme, dubbed the ‘Business Services Academy’, sees graduates complete four seat rotations of six months each, across several of the Magic Circle player’s key business services teams.

Seats will be grouped together into three broad areas — people and operations; technology, legal ops and project management; and clients and business development — so as to enable grads to experience a variety of different specialisms within the firm.

The first 18 months sees academy-goers complete a seat from each track before undertaking a further six-month seat on a track of their choosing. Each track also includes the option to complete a responsible business or environment seat.

It’s worth noting that this scheme does not lead to qualification as a solicitor.

Speaking to Legal Cheek, Slaughter and May’s chief operating officer, Jill Hoseason, said:

“I am delighted to announce the launch of our Business Services graduate scheme. We have been running Business Development and Legal Operations Grad schemes since 2021 to great success. This programme will give individuals the chance to explore career options across our Business Services departments. Our specialisms of Clients, People and Technology will give our graduates a fantastically broad experience and help them understand how our teams work together, and develop their career path.”

She continued: “This is a great way for us to bring new talent into different areas of the firm. It also builds on the work that we do to foster talent across all areas of the business, including supporting individuals to acquire a range of professional accreditations and build their career.”

Those considering applying will have achieved BBB or higher at A Level and be a final year university student or a graduate. You will also need to have obtained a 2:1 degree or be on track to do so. Applications open today (30 October).

Slaughters isn’t the first big legal player to create a pathway into the profession for those who don’t wish to practice law.

Earlier this year, Legal Cheek reported that Addleshaw Goddard had created a new training programme within it business services team which is open to both graduates and school leavers. Meanwhile, in 2021, DWF launched a similar scheme across its finance, HR and marketing functions.