Kim K puts lawyer dream ‘on pause’

Focusing on businesses



Kween of reality TV Kim Kardashian has apparently put her legal career “on pause” to focus on other pursuits.

Busy with other commitments, such as building her shapewear brand SKIMS and expansion of private equity company PE SKKY Partners, the world’s most famous law student is reportedly adjourning her aspirations of becoming a lawyer for now.

Speaking to The Sun U.S, an unnamed source who is apparently close to the reality star spills that her legal career is “a pain for Kim right now”. The insider shares that, “last year she slowly realised how tedious it was and how never-ending the study was”. We suspect law students this side of the pond will sympathise.

The source goes on to say that Kim “can’t drop it without looking bad, looking like she couldn’t pass it after all the work and all of her talk about how passionate she was about pushing for prison reform”.

Kim revealed her big dreams of a law career back in 2016, looking to follow in the footsteps of her father Robert Kardashian who famously represented OJ Simpson. After taking on a legal apprenticeship at an unnamed firm back in the summer of 2018, the reality TV star finally passed the baby bar exam in 2021 after four attempts.

The road to passing her exams was clearly a rocky one, with the star taking to Instagram to vent her frustrations; “I fucking hate constitutional law!!!”

As well as being a mother to four children with rapper Kanye West, Kim’s businesses have been reportedly keeping her too occupied to keep up with her legal career. “She’s been too busy because her various business ventures have rocketed,” the insider close to the star claims. “Between the new PE SKKY partnership which is on a huge acquisition spree, and her own Skims businesses — they all need her right now.”