Should law firms stand up to Trump?

The Legal Cheek team ask how law firms should react to Trump's hostile executive orders



The Legal Cheek podcast returns this week as publisher Alex Aldridge and writer Lydia Fontes dig into Trump’s attacks on the legal profession and what they mean for Big Law firms in the US and around the world. Tune in to hear the discussion.

From promising millions of dollars in free legal services to tweaking DEI policies, we discuss how firms have reacted to the US administration’s attacks and cover the backlash faced by those capitulating to the President’s demands. We also focus on how a crackdown on DEI programmes will affect recruitment at some of the world’s largest law firms and whether law students will think twice before training with the firms striking deals with the President.

