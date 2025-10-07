7 mistakes that could ruin your training contract application

The biggest TC blunders — and how to avoid them



Application season is well underway, and thousands of training contract hopefuls are gunning for coveted spots at top firms. Writing applications can be stressful and tedious, and it’s easy to get so consumed in the process that you make avoidable mistakes.

Future Magic Circle trainee and Legal Cheek writer Ryan Scott highlights seven key errors that can kill an application before it’s even out of the gate.

1. Not explaining the ‘why?’

One of the most common pitfalls I see when reviewing applications is a failure to explain the “why?”. Applicants often name-drop facts, figures or deals unique to the firm — clearly showing they’ve done their research — but then fail to explain why that information is relevant.

A classic example is when an applicant writes something like, “The firm’s work advising on the administration of TGI Thursdays particularly interests me.” But why? Did that case stand out because of its complexities? Because you’re interested in restructuring and insolvency? Because you did further research about the practice area or the firm’s involvement in the matter?

If you’re going to reference a case, ranking or deal, explain why it stands out and why it matters to you. And don’t name-drop just for the sake of it. Choose something that genuinely sparks your interest or demonstrates the firm’s unique expertise.

2. Failing to elaborate

Related to the first point, applicants will often briefly describe what sounds like an interesting experience, but in vague, superficial terms. For instance: “I attended the firm’s open day, which cemented my desire to apply.” Great, but how? What did you learn? What insight did you gain that reinforced your motivation?

When I was applying, I attended webinars and open days with all sorts of firms to get a sense of the work they did. That’s how I first discovered competition litigation — an area I later realised really interested me. In my applications, I mentioned how I came across it, cited recent cases the firm had worked on, and highlighted what made their competition litigation practice stand out.

On another note, if you’re talking about work experience or extracurriculars and say something like, “I was President of the Law Society, where I developed key leadership skills”, that’s fine — but what did you actually do in that role? Did you project manage a series of events throughout the year? Or coordinate across committee members to ensure the smooth roll-out of a new initiative? Details make all the difference.

3. Not making effective use of the word count

Yes, those 250-word limits can feel brutal. You might have a million reasons why you’re applying, but space is tight. A common mistake is trying to cram everything in. Every experience, every deal, every detail. It ends up messy and unfocused.

Forget about mentioning your Duke of Edinburgh Gold or your Year 9 debating club. Focus on the most relevant and impressive experiences you’ve had recently — things that actually demonstrate your suitability for the role.

As a rule of thumb, for a “Why this firm?” question, I pick three core reasons that genuinely stand out to me and divide the word count between them. That gives enough space for me to elaborate clearly and convincingly.

4. Corporate drivel

Write your applications in plain English. The chokehold that words like “facilitate” and “dynamic” have on training contract applicants needs to be studied. Graduate recruitment reads thousands of applications. They don’t want corporate jargon. They want something clear, concise and human. After all, one of the key skills of a lawyer is communicating complex information simply and succinctly.

And yes, ChatGPT won’t help here. It’s obvious when an application has been AI-written. They tend to be full of waffle and lack a personal touch. Only you know your motivations and experiences. Don’t outsource your story.

5. Being generic

If your reasons for applying are “cross-border work”, “international presence” and “high-calibre clients”, you might as well be describing every other City firm. Even if those are genuine motivators, they won’t make you stand out. Be specific and really think about what the firm actually does differently.

And don’t be afraid to show personality. Graduate recruitment teams read through countless near-identical applications, so something a little unique can go a long way. If you once set up a cheese-rolling society, don’t be shy and mention it! Then link it back to skills that matter in law, like teamwork, organisation or initiative.

6. Lack of research

This one links to earlier points. If your research is surface-level, your application will blend in with everyone else’s. Most students begin their research with firm websites like Legal Cheek and its Firms Most List, which is a great starting point. If that’s all you use though, you’ll end up writing what hundreds of others are writing too.

If the firm’s homepage talks about a blockbuster £10 billion takeover of company X by company Y, it’s more than likely that other applicants have mentioned it too. Try to be different. Dig deeper into the firm’s site. Read recent press releases or case studies, as well as what the firm’s lawyers are talking about on LinkedIn. The more original your research, the more distinctive your application will be.

7. SPAG

After hours of perfecting your application, don’t let yourself down with sloppy spelling or grammar. Always proofread! I like to print my application out and check it line by line.

Misspelling a firm’s name is the ultimate instant-reject. Common offenders include:

• Slaughter and May (not Slaughter & May)

• Penningtons Manches Cooper (note the ’s’ at the end of both)

• Confusing Ashfords with Ashurst

It sounds trivial, but these small details show attention to detail (or rather a lack thereof).

Closing note…

Your application is graduate recruitment’s first impression of you, so make it count. It can feel uncomfortable to write about yourself in such glowing terms, but this is your chance to really sell yourself. Show what makes you different, what excites you about the firm, and why you’re worth that interview invite.

Follow these tips, avoid these mistakes, and you’ll put your best foot forward.

