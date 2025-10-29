PostsNews

Departing SRA boss says SQE is ‘going really well’

By Legal Cheek on

Paul Philip remains upbeat despite difficulties following rollout


The chief executive of the Solicitors Regulation Authority has said the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) is “going really well” as he prepares to step down at the end of the week — despite technical glitches, marking errors, and low pass rates that have plagued the exam since its rollout several years ago.

Speaking at a conference last week, Paul Philip described the old Legal Practice Course (LPC) system as “broken,” noting that “the standard variation between providers was just too wide.”

“Now we have one assessment provider, and we’re really happy with how it’s going and the quality of the assessment,” he added. He went on to describe the SQE as his “lasting legacy,” according to Law360 UK (£).

Philip, who served as deputy CEO of the General Medical Council before joining the solicitors’ regulator in 2014, said the quality of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) is “very similar to other high-stakes professions,” including medicine.

Philip’s comments follow a turbulent roll out of the SQE as law schools and students continue to grapple with the new regime.

Since its introduction in 2021, the SQE has not delivered the smooth rollout the SRA had hoped for. Legal Cheek has previously reported a series of problems, including IT failures at test centres, lengthy online queues for booking exam slots, and what is arguably the most serious error to date — a calculation blunder that wrongly informed 175 students they had failed SQE1.

More recently, a trainee solicitor went as far as launching a public petition calling on the regulator to overhaul the assessment format, citing the “severe toll” it has taken on her mental, financial and physical wellbeing.

On whether the exam was too difficult — with the most recent SQE1 pass rate at a record low of 41% — Philip said: “[L]et’s be honest here, being a solicitor is an important part to play in society. We think it’s important that we have a robust assessment. So actually, from a personal perspective, I think it’s going really well, but the debate continues.”

Referring to a new report which found that solicitor apprentices were among the SQE’s top performers, Philip said the SRA was “really pleased,” noting that “you start to see a degree of social mobility in the profession.”

8 Comments

Major Major Major Major

What hope do you have if your parents can’t even agree to call you Paul or Philip?

Milton

The individuals who would have been of low utility to law firms will continue to whinge but Paul is absolutely right.

The barrier to entry is there to protect the public from low human capital, masquerading as lawyers, playing fast and loose with their legal affairs.

I passed in the top percentile in both exams and I would actually happily have the results published publicly. I think clients should be able to see the competence of the individuals they instruct and sniff out any ropey hires your firm made.

There should be a database where you can search up any qualified solicitors SQE scores and also how many attempts they took. Enough of the snowflakes, I said it before and I will say it again; if you put in the hours, and have what it takes to enter the profession, you will pass this exam.

Good on the apprentices for the social mobility point. Surely people should be celebrating that this limits nepotism to some degree? Partner can’t hire his/her kids if they are too thick to pass the entry exam.

Legaleagle432

I disagree with your first four paragraphs. Anyone who has actually sat those exams knows that they are not an indicator of competence for a legal career. They primarily test memory (including SQE2). I say this as someone who passed SQE1 in the top quintile.

Lewis Silk Cut

But the SQE has little to no correlation with your competence as a solicitor. It simply shows that you can master exam technique. This is of course impressive. But clients don’t want that. The public doesn’t want that. They want good lawyers who get the job done and know what they’re doing.

And that’s why the SQE was a pointless endeavour to replace an already satisfactory system. Executive level lawyers like partners and General Counsel are the true gatekeepers who set the standards of solicitors that work in their organisations. You won’t last long as a solicitor if you don’t meet your employer’s standards or expectations.

I have no doubt the SQE was introduced simply because the SRA wanted to shake up the landscape to remain relevant, rather than improving standards in the profession.

Milson

Show us your results then Milton. Otherwise, your comment is about as credible as a Rachel Reeves statement.

Anonymous

Sums it all up. No accountability, ignoring all of the problems with the exam. Although there are some good elements to it, there is still a lot to be done. However, the SRA won’t do anything about it.

Also, I don’t understand how the SQE increases social mobility at all. Look at the cost of passing the exam (exam itself, course providers, extra mocks due to the SRA’s vague specification).

sneed

Frog says the water is nice and warm

Paul Out

I haven’t seen a more calamitous person in a position of power like Paul Philip since Erik Ten Hag at United

