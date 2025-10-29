Departing SRA boss says SQE is ‘going really well’

Paul Philip remains upbeat despite difficulties following rollout



The chief executive of the Solicitors Regulation Authority has said the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) is “going really well” as he prepares to step down at the end of the week — despite technical glitches, marking errors, and low pass rates that have plagued the exam since its rollout several years ago.

Speaking at a conference last week, Paul Philip described the old Legal Practice Course (LPC) system as “broken,” noting that “the standard variation between providers was just too wide.”

“Now we have one assessment provider, and we’re really happy with how it’s going and the quality of the assessment,” he added. He went on to describe the SQE as his “lasting legacy,” according to Law360 UK (£).

Philip, who served as deputy CEO of the General Medical Council before joining the solicitors’ regulator in 2014, said the quality of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) is “very similar to other high-stakes professions,” including medicine.

Philip’s comments follow a turbulent roll out of the SQE as law schools and students continue to grapple with the new regime.

Since its introduction in 2021, the SQE has not delivered the smooth rollout the SRA had hoped for. Legal Cheek has previously reported a series of problems, including IT failures at test centres, lengthy online queues for booking exam slots, and what is arguably the most serious error to date — a calculation blunder that wrongly informed 175 students they had failed SQE1.

More recently, a trainee solicitor went as far as launching a public petition calling on the regulator to overhaul the assessment format, citing the “severe toll” it has taken on her mental, financial and physical wellbeing.

On whether the exam was too difficult — with the most recent SQE1 pass rate at a record low of 41% — Philip said: “[L]et’s be honest here, being a solicitor is an important part to play in society. We think it’s important that we have a robust assessment. So actually, from a personal perspective, I think it’s going really well, but the debate continues.”

Referring to a new report which found that solicitor apprentices were among the SQE’s top performers, Philip said the SRA was “really pleased,” noting that “you start to see a degree of social mobility in the profession.”