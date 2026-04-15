Another lawfluencer steps back from lawyer life

Henry Nelson-Case becomes fourth high-profile figure in weeks to quit legal practice

Popular lawfluencer Henry Nelson-Case has announced he is stepping away from legal practice, becoming the latest in a string of online legal personalities to pivot into content creation or non-lawyer roles.

Nelson-Case revealed in a social media post last week that he is “no longer practicing as a lawyer”, having recently quit his role after more than a decade in the profession.

He began his career in 2014 as a paralegal, before embarking on a training contract in 2016 and qualifying as a solicitor in 2018. He went on to work in private practice and later in-house for several years, before moving into a consultant solicitor role in 2024, which offered greater flexibility to focus on content creation.

In 2021, Nelson-Case began building his online presence under the username @thatcorporatelawyer, creating light-hearted content focused on workplace wellbeing and the realities of life in law. He has since amassed a substantial following across Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn, totalling close to 330,000 followers.

Announcing the move, Nelson-Case said:

“The incredible people I’ve met, the opportunities, the rooms that I’ve been able to be in that I never thought possible. Creating content, speaking publicly and sharing space to make a positive impact across the profession. This is what I want to spend my time doing and I’m fortunate enough now to be in a position where I can focus on doing this. I’m not leaving the legal profession in its entirety though, I’m so privileged and excited to continue partnering with leaders in the space to advocate for positive change and support the next generation as they join the profession.”

His departure comes just weeks after fellow lawfluencers Ellie Stefanie, Vera Mayzel and Liberty Miles also announced moves away from traditional legal practice.