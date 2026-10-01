Eversheds keeps 31 of 38 autumn qualifiers

82%



Eversheds Sutherland is retaining 31 of its 38 UK qualifiers, giving the firm an autumn trainee retention rate of 82%.

An additional three UK trainees qualified six months early with ‘time to count’ in March, taking the firm’s annual UK trainee retention rate to 83%. The latest result marks an increase on last year, when Eversheds recorded a retention rate of 67%. The firm chalked up scores of 79% in both 2024 and 2023.

The newest crop of rookies will be spread across the firm’s UK offices, joining corporate finance, commercial advisory, litigation and dispute resolution, employment, labour and pensions, and real estate teams.

Lorraine Kilborn, chief people officer at Eversheds Sutherland, commented:

“This has been a strong year for trainee qualification across the firm and we are delighted to retain such a talented group of lawyers as associates within our practice groups. All our new associates have demonstrated the legal skills and client service excellence that will help shape the future of our firm. We look forward to seeing them build successful careers with us and make an important contribution to the growth of the firm.”

The result comes shortly after Eversheds boosted NQ pay, with London salaries rising 9% from £110,000 to £120,000 and regional rates climbing around 10% from £72,500 to £80,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2027 shows that Eversheds recruits its future trainees through its vacation scheme.