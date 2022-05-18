ULaw and Newcastle law firm Muckle finalise SQE training deal

First trainees start September 2023

The University of Law (ULaw) has struck a new partnership that will see it become the exclusive training provider for North East commercial law firm Muckle.

The deal will see the law school giant prepare the firm’s future trainees to undertake the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) from September 2023.

Newcastle-based Muckle looks to recruit around four trainees each year, and will fully fund the SQE masters programme its future rookies will undertake.

Managing partner Jason Wainwright said:

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with ULaw to support our future trainees through the SQE Masters programme. We’ve found ULaw to be extremely responsive, friendly and knowledgeable about all things SQE, so we’re confident that the programme and the partnership will support Muckle trainees to develop their legal knowledge, skills and behaviours to ensure they are practice-ready.”

In the run up to and since the introduction of the SQE last September, law schools have been busy jostling for position within the training market through tie-ups with law firms.

ULaw has struck similar partnerships with the likes of Clifford Chance and Taylor Wessing, while rival BPP has deals with Osborne Clarke and the City ‘consortium’ — an influential group made up of Freshfields, Herbert Smith Freehills, Hogan Lovells, Norton Rose Fulbright, Linklaters and Slaughter and May.

Elsewhere, BARBRI will train future trainees at Baker Mckenzie and Reed Smith, among others, while The College of Legal Practice has partnered with flexible training contract specialist Accutrainee and Welsh firm Acuity Law.