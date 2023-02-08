The best Legal Cheek Journal contributions of the year

We look back at the top submissions of 2022-23

After another year of excellent legal articles and analysis, it is time to choose the winner for the best contribution to the Legal Cheek Journal.

This year’s student and graduate nominees covered everything from sustainability to the metaverse and buried treasure. They have been selected by our editorial team, and listed alphabetically below.

The winner will be decided by an independent judging panel, to be announced in due course, and unveiled at a glitzy London ceremony sponsored by BARBRI and BPP University Law School on Thursday 16 March.

‘Law firms as social enterprises — the future, or just a CSR pipedream?’ by Bristol University law graduate and Addleshaw Goddard trainee solicitor Bethany Barrett

‘The impact of AI on copyright law’ by Leeds University law graduate and aspiring barrister Jonathan Binns

‘X marks the spot: Treasure law reforms in England and Wales’ by Sydney University, Australia graduate and future pupil barrister Hillary Curtis

‘Criminal justice: A system on its knees’ by Liverpool University law student Jakob Fletcher-Stega

‘The business of sustainability’ by Turkey qualified lawyer and Brunel University LLM student Ece Gorgun Balci

‘London’s Commercial Court: Under threat, or concern about nothing?’ by Reading University law student Ben Holder

‘The rights and wrongs of life in the metaverse’ by Bristol University modern languages graduate and future Clifford Chance trainee solicitor William Holmes

‘Will legal tech doom the billable hours model for law firms?’ by Oxford University history student Lewis Ogg

‘Secrets and lies: The UK’s troubled regime of freedom of information’ by LSE law student Nhan Pham-Thanh

‘Seeking asylum: a one-way ticket to Rwanda’ by ULaw law student Teshé Rolle

