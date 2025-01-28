Cambridge, Oxford, and UCL secure top 10 spots in global law school rankings

Stanford takes top spot 🥇



The latest university rankings for law place three US universities in the top spots, while Cambridge beats its rival Oxford outside of the top three.

California’s Stanford University claimed the top spot in this year’s rankings, compiled by Times Higher Education.

The highest ranking UK universities in the law school power list are Cambridge and Oxford which came fourth and seventh place respectively — a drop for Cambridge from the top three in 2024.

UCL closely follows the Oxbridge duo, securing 10th place — though this is a significant drop from 2022, when the London university outranked Harvard, taking sixth place in law.

Top 10 law schools 2025:

Ranking Law school Overall THE score (out of 100) 1 Stanford 85.8 2 Harvard 84.8 3 NYU 84.5 4 Cambridge 83.7 5 Columbia 83.6 6 Berkeley 82.8 7 Oxford 82.7 8 Chicago 81.0 9 Yale 80.7 10 UCL 80.3

Further down the law school pecking order, LSE (13th) beats Edinburgh (16th).

Top 11-20 law schools 2025:

Ranking Law school Overall THE score (out of 100) 11 Melbourne 80.0 12 Singapore 79.3 13 LSE 79.2 14 Peking 78.7 15 KU Leuven 78.3 16 Edinburgh 77.8 17 Georgetown 76.7 18 Ann Arbor 75.6 19 Tsinghua 75.4 20 Amsterdam 74.7

Other notable UK law schools to feature in this year’s list include King’s College London (27th), Glasgow (44th), Queen Mary University of London (46th), Durham (55th), and the University of Surrey (56th).

The rankings, available in full here, are determined by factors such as teaching, research, international outlook, and industry income.