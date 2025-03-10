Gibson Dunn to boost London trainee numbers by 50%

10 to 15 from September 2027



The London office of US law firm Gibson Dunn will increase its trainee numbers by 50%, from 10 to 15.

The uplift in TC positions will come into effect in September 2027 as the firm looks grow its presence in the City. It established its London base in 1979 and is now home to over 150 lawyers.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most 2025 List indicates that this increase will bring the firm’s trainee intake broadly in line with fellow US firms Kirkland & Ellis, Ropes & Gray and Weil Gotshal.

A spokesperson for Gibson Dunn said:

“We are increasing our trainee intake to 15 per year for our September 2027 intake. This reflects the growth of our London office, and our commitment to developing home-grown talent across practices. Our trainees will continue to receive opportunities and hands-on experience across a wide range of practices, and through client and international secondments.”

Gibson Dunn’s current cohort of trainees are among the best-paid in the City, earning £125,000 over the course of their training contract and a market-leading £180,000 upon qualification.