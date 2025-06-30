Bird & Bird bumps NQ solicitor pay to £102k

Rise of just over 4%



City law firm Bird & Bird will increase salaries for its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors from September.

The outfit confirmed rates for its new associates will move from £98,000 to £102,000, an uplift of just over 4% or an extra £4k

The move will see Bird & Bird offer a six-figure NQ salary for the first time, bringing it in line with Watson Farley & Williams and putting it ahead of Dentons, HFW, and Stephenson Harwood (£100,000).

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Bird & Bird recruits around 18 trainees each year on starting salary of £47,000.

A number of firms have increased junior lawyer salaries in recent weeks, with Eversheds Sutherland and Pinsent Masons raising pay to £110,000 and £105,000 respectively. Elsewhere, Ashurst (£125,000 to £140,000), DLA Piper (£110,000 to £130,000), and CMS (£110,000 to £120,000) have also announced pay rises.