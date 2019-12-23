Feature

Law firms recruiting exclusively from vac schemes — worrying trend or sensible step?

City Rookie
By City Rookie on
13

The legal profession may become even harder to break into, argues one rookie City solicitor

Law is undoubtedly an extremely difficult profession to break into. After school comes years of hard work at university, followed by the Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL) and Legal Practice Course (LPC), the Professional Skills Course and applications for training contracts.

In addition to all of this, students are now expected by many law firms to undertake a vacation scheme to prove their commitment to a career in law. These highly competitive work placements are now rarely viewed as just work experience. There is a growing trend of vacation schemes being used by law firms as the exclusive gateway to those elusive training contracts.

Focusing on the Legal Cheek Firms Most List, the following only recruit trainees from vacation schemes: Clyde & Co, Davis Polk & Wardwell, Dechert, Gateley, Gowling WLG, Herbert Smith Freehills, Jones Day, Mishcon de Reya, Ropes and Gray, Shearman & Sterling and Taylor Wessing.

What can we learn from this grouping? Firstly, there is no obvious single characteristic that unites these firms. Secondly, this is not an overwhelmingly large number of firms. In fact, the majority of firms continue to allow for direct training contract applications.

However, we must consider firms such as Skadden and Simmons & Simmons, both of which acknowledge that the “majority” of their trainees are recruited from the vac scheme. Indeed, you can find phrases like these on many law recruitment websites.

For example, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher says that “almost all of our trainees have been recruited from our summer vacation scheme”. Debevoise & Plimpton “recruits predominantly” from its vac schemers.

Then there are the firms that recruit on a rolling basis, such as Sidley Austin. You can see how all of a firm’s TC spaces could be offered and accepted before direct applications are even looked at, if the candidates are good enough.

Why are more firms adopting this policy?

The most obvious advantage of the exclusive vac scheme policy is that it allows both firm and applicant to see if they are a good fit for each other. The law firm can treat the whole scheme as an interview. Mischon de Reya explains the rationale on their website: they “really want to get to know students… over a couple of weeks to ensure they are the right fit…” They have also found that they “hire almost all” of their trainees from the vac scheme. This unfortunately means for direct applicants there are “very few spots to offer”.

Back in 2014, one graduate recruitment advisor highlighted that “it is a gamble to join a firm when you have only experienced an assessment day” compared to weeks spent on a vacation scheme. While this may hold some truth, for some candidates, this gamble is their only chance.

Recruiting solely through vacation schemes would exclude candidates who cannot participate due to other commitments, such as being unable to get time off work. Many vacation schemes in summer now run for three weeks, making it practically impossible to participate if you have graduated and have a job.

Secondly, it can preclude those from a less wealthy socio-economic background from gaining a training contract. Firms pay their vacation scheme students in arrears, so if you don’t have enough money to pay for a hotel to stay in during your scheme, you may struggle to do one, as you won’t be paid the money to cover your food and accommodation until after you have completed the scheme. Even if a firm does pay upfront, whilst not ungenerous, the salary for vac schemes is simply not enough to cover travel, accommodation and food, particularly in London.

A worrying trend?

There is a danger if more and more firms adopt the exclusive vac scheme policy. If you secure a three-week summer scheme, that is practically your only chance that year of getting a training contract. If you’re a finalist and want to focus on exams, you better apply for a winter vac scheme which generally tend to be only a week long. If you have graduated and work full time, you better quit your job if you get a vac scheme offer. In my opinion, these are high risk gambles.

You don’t have to do a vac scheme to get a training contract, but the firms adopting this policy are sending the message that this is the only way to get one.

The whole purpose of a vacation scheme is to get a feel for what working at a firm will be like. But if this trend continues, the legal profession may become even harder to break into.

City Rookie (pseudonym) is a trainee solicitor in London office of an international law firm.

In House

Providing the candidates meet the necessary requirements, why would you choose to employ someone you’ve spent next to no time with compared to someone who has completed a vac scheme – Doesn’t make any sense?

Also, the comments about vac schemes being 3 weeks long – Regardless of situation, you generally have a significant amount of time to prepare for them, therefore, you really should be able to get yourself in a position to be able to commit to it.

X

No you don’t always have time to prepare I got my vac scheme place at an elite US firm the week before it started

Anon

No you don’t always get time to prepare – I got my vac scheme place at an elite US firm a week before it started

Anon

No you don’t always get time to prepare – I got my vac scheme place at an elite US firm a week before it started – stop talking nonsense

In House

A comment so good they made it thrice…

Given the application deadlines and so on, surely this is an exception rather than the rule?

I’m being presumptuous, but was the only issue the timing of the vac scheme?

Forever rolling my eyes

Vac schemes are only suitable for those in 2nd year. If you are a finalist, post grad or graduate they are a complete ball ache.

Firms like HSF preach about diversity but then introduce vac scheme only which disadvantages working class who cant afford 3 weeks in an Airbnb upfront and those who are older in full time work and can not get time off. Shows how much they truly care about being diverse and inclusive…

Salt

Don’t let the rejection reek that hard.

Anon

It acts as a barrier to a lot of career changers.

No full-time worker in their right mind would set aside 10-15 days of their annual leave (if it is even permitted), to complete a vacation scheme; it’s still work! The burn out would be real. Yes, I appreciate winter vac schemes exist, but you’re essentially stymied from applying to spring and summer schemes.

Not a Law Professor

I don’t see an issue with this. A fair few universities will use their Master’s as screening for their doctoral degree, especially if they pay stipends.
Why should practice be any different? Someone could interview well, but be a complete doughnut when it comes to actually doing the job. At least then you’re only paying them for two weeks, not two years.

MC FUTURE TRAINEE

Most vacation schemes are 1-2 weeks long. There’s no reason why someone cannot commit to them. You are paid a salary. Anyone who has graduated/working can save a bit. Stop whining and making excuses. Investment banks require you to do a 8-10 week internship!!

Anon

I trained at a small/medium sized City firm. I was a paralegal for a year with someone I ended up doing the TC with. We had a few complete strangers fresh out of the LPC join us in our intake and we all had very different backgrounds. We all got on incredibly well with each other and with the firm associates.

The secret? The recruitment process was run by a partner and he and various associates attended all interview stages. They insured their future colleagues would fit. The only HR-run check box exercise was one of those bloody Watson Glasers.

In comparison I interviewed at (now BCLP) and I didn’t have a single one on one interview with a qualified lawyer, little alone a partner. Just HR/grad rec drones that are themselves are vying for a TC anywhere.

As with many things in life, in grad rec you get back what you put in. I would say a first-come-first-served rolling recruitment system with an involved partner network would yield better results rather than annoying vac schemes.

Angus, Exeter University LL.B.

This is how other industries – the best example being finance (IBD) – do it. The key difference is that these industries pay an actual pro-rated wage during the internship which is in theory enough to live in London, have spending money, etc. The amounts paid on vac schemes generally aren’t enough to cover that comfortably and so an access issue arises. In all cases I imagine there is a funding gap prior to the internship starting – pre-payment of accommodation, new suits, travel, etc.

A separate point is whether it is reasonable to expect someone to take time off work. Short answer – yes, it is reasonable for a 2-3 week scheme. If you aspire to change careers, take the annual leave.

In House

There seems to be a large number of down votes against the comments (including my own) suggesting that it is the sensible thing to do, and that access shouldn’t be an issue.

Would anyone care to elaborate on their feelings, or is it more of a case of people who have cracked on and got things done versus those who are looking for an excuse to fail?

