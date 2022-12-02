Starts on Monday: The Legal Cheek Winter Virtual Vacation Scheme 2022
Featuring 18 leading law firms
Legal Cheek‘s Winter 2022 Virtual Vacation Scheme starts on Monday.
The Scheme, which runs through until Friday 9 December, features lawyers from 18 leading law firms and careers experts from The University of Law (ULaw).
If you haven’t already, SECURE YOUR PLACE NOW
Over the course of the week, there will be presentations and workshops on the following practice areas and sectors:
- Deals
- Disputes
- Energy
- Real Estate
- IPOs and listed law firms
- Banking & finance
- Retail & leisure
- Legal tech
- Commercial law
- ESG
- Computer games
The sessions will be delivered by lawyers from the following firms:
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
- Blackstone Chambers
- Clyde & Co
- Charles Russell Speechlys
- Dentons
- Gateley
- Gibson Dunn
- Howard Kennedy
- Macfarlanes
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- Osborne Clarke
- Ropes & Gray
- RPC
- Shoosmiths
- Travers Smith
- Weil Gotshal & Manges
- Wiggin
- Womble Bond Dickinson
A daily case study will be supplied by Scheme partner ULaw. ULaw careers experts, many of whom are former lawyers at leading firms, will also deliver an Employability Expo.
Legal Cheek‘s Winter Virtual Vacation Scheme is free to attend and open to all students. If you haven’t already, secure your place now