Starts on Monday: The Legal Cheek Winter Virtual Vacation Scheme 2022

Featuring 18 leading law firms

Legal Cheek‘s Winter 2022 Virtual Vacation Scheme starts on Monday.

The Scheme, which runs through until Friday 9 December, features lawyers from 18 leading law firms and careers experts from The University of Law (ULaw).

If you haven’t already, SECURE YOUR PLACE NOW

Over the course of the week, there will be presentations and workshops on the following practice areas and sectors:

Deals

Disputes

Energy

Real Estate

IPOs and listed law firms

Banking & finance

Retail & leisure

Legal tech

Commercial law

ESG

Computer games

The sessions will be delivered by lawyers from the following firms:

A daily case study will be supplied by Scheme partner ULaw. ULaw careers experts, many of whom are former lawyers at leading firms, will also deliver an Employability Expo.

Legal Cheek‘s Winter Virtual Vacation Scheme is free to attend and open to all students. If you haven’t already, secure your place now