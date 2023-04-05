News

Willkie nudges NQ lawyer pay in London to £150k

By Aishah Hussain on
Willkie Farr & Gallagher has nudged newly qualified (NQ) solicitor pay to £150,000, Legal Cheek can reveal.

The firm previously awarded NQ lawyers in the London office an annual salary of £145,000, representing an increase of just over 3%.

Willkie’s new solicitors now earn more than their peers at fellow US law firms Dechert, Shearman & Sterling and Sullivan & Cromwell, all of who pay their NQs £145,000, as well as Debevoise & Plimpton (£145,800) and Ropes & Gray (£147,000), our 2023 Firms Most List shows.

US law firms in London are inching ever closer to the £200,000 NQ pay mark — the highest-paying firm is currently Akin, offering NQs £179,000 upon qualification.

Trainees at the firm earn £55,000 in year one, rising to £60,000 in year two.

Willkie offers six training contracts a year and scored As and A*s across the board in our latest Trainee & Junior Lawyer Survey, including A*s for training, quality of work and its ‘work from home’ strategy.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

5 Comments

West end factotum

NQ pay is the most reliable indicator of the calibre of a firm’s practice. £165k or above is now the bare minimum for NQ at a true elite US firm ie Latham, STB, K&E, Ropes, FF, Paul Hastings, Akin, Milbank and Weil.

Jon

FF and Paul Hastings??

Anon

Indeed – clients are known to ring up and say “I want one of those £165k NQs on my transaction please – only the best for me!”.

functional brain

Did you really just make a list of ‘elite US firms’ at 165k with FF and Paul Hastings and not others like Skadden? Unfortunate that Gibson Dunn has not adjusted their fx rate and just missed being included in this rigorously selected list.

Anon

Great money as long as you treat it sensibly and have a plan. The best plan is to do your time at these firms for 5 years and have a planned exit. In those 5 years save all of the money. You can easily come out at 5 PQE with at least 400k in the bank and a healthy pension pot and no debt. You will then take a pay cut on exit but go in house or into a smaller firm with a better work life balance on say 200k.

Where it goes wrong is the NQs who start buying sports cars / get giant mortgages who then work 24/7 for a few years, spending all their money to make them feel better and then get cut by their law firm but are too arrogant to then take a drop in the & they’re accustomed to. It happens all the time. Play it smart.

