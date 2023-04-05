Willkie nudges NQ lawyer pay in London to £150k
Extra £5k
Willkie Farr & Gallagher has nudged newly qualified (NQ) solicitor pay to £150,000, Legal Cheek can reveal.
The firm previously awarded NQ lawyers in the London office an annual salary of £145,000, representing an increase of just over 3%.
Willkie’s new solicitors now earn more than their peers at fellow US law firms Dechert, Shearman & Sterling and Sullivan & Cromwell, all of who pay their NQs £145,000, as well as Debevoise & Plimpton (£145,800) and Ropes & Gray (£147,000), our 2023 Firms Most List shows.
US law firms in London are inching ever closer to the £200,000 NQ pay mark — the highest-paying firm is currently Akin, offering NQs £179,000 upon qualification.
Trainees at the firm earn £55,000 in year one, rising to £60,000 in year two.
Willkie offers six training contracts a year and scored As and A*s across the board in our latest Trainee & Junior Lawyer Survey, including A*s for training, quality of work and its ‘work from home’ strategy.
West end factotum
NQ pay is the most reliable indicator of the calibre of a firm’s practice. £165k or above is now the bare minimum for NQ at a true elite US firm ie Latham, STB, K&E, Ropes, FF, Paul Hastings, Akin, Milbank and Weil.
Jon
FF and Paul Hastings??
Anon
Indeed – clients are known to ring up and say “I want one of those £165k NQs on my transaction please – only the best for me!”.
functional brain
Did you really just make a list of ‘elite US firms’ at 165k with FF and Paul Hastings and not others like Skadden? Unfortunate that Gibson Dunn has not adjusted their fx rate and just missed being included in this rigorously selected list.