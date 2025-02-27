Queen Mary partners with Barbri to offer SQE-ready LLMs

Prep built in



Queen Mary University of London has become the first London-based Russell Group university to offer SQE preparation as part of its Master of Laws (LLM) programmes.

The new programme, launched in partnership with BARBRI, enables Queen Mary students to combine their SQE preparation with a master’s degree. Available across sixteen LLM specialisms, it allows students to gain expertise in their chosen field while working towards solicitor qualification.

Officially launching September 2025, aspiring lawyers will study in-person at Queen Mary for their LLM and study online with BARBRI for their SQE prep.

Commenting on the tie-up, Dr Nigel Spencer, director of QMUL’s Hub for Professional Practice, said:

“We have aimed to structure this SQE offering as an option for students to add into our high-quality LLM programmes. Students still have a wide choice of studying their preferred area of legal specialism with our expert faculty, and now also can build the required SQE legal practice skills and knowledge for the next steps in their careers.”

This latest partnership builds on previous SQE collaborations, including agreements with Derby, Bradford, and Liverpool John Moores.

Christopher Howard, university partnerships director at BARBRI, added:

“BARBRI is delighted to be entering into this ground-breaking collaboration with the renowned School of Law at Queen Mary University of London. This programme, which combines the opportunity to gain a prestigious specialist LLM with expert preparation for the education stage of qualification as a solicitor of England & Wales, provides a superb new option for students seeking a top-flight legal career.”

Elsewhere in the law school market, The College of Legal Practice (CoLP) has established similar SQE partnerships with the universities of York, Keele, Southampton Solent, Manchester Met, and Middlesex.

Meanwhile, The University of Law has secured agreements to deliver its SQE courses at universities including Exeter, Liverpool, Reading, Royal Holloway, Newcastle, Southampton, and UEA.

BPP has also secured a range of exclusive partnerships with City law firms, including the prestigious City Consortium: Freshfields, Herbert Smith Freehills, Hogan Lovells, Linklaters, Norton Rose Fulbright, and Slaughter and May.

Join us this afternoon (Thursday, 27 February) for ‘Beyond the law firm: Why qualifying as an in-house lawyer might be right for you’, a virtual student in partnership with BARBRI. Apply now!