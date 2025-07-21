Bakers boosts NQ lawyer pay to £145k

Extra £5,000



Baker McKenzie is the latest City law firm to raise the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) associates, increasing pay by £5,000 to £145,000.

The uplift, which took effect on 1 July, brings the firm’s London-based NQs in line with their counterparts at Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, which also boosted NQ pay earlier this month.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows trainee salaries remain unchanged at £56,000 in year one and £61,000 in year two. Bakers recruits around 40 trainees each year.

This is the latest in a string of summer salary hikes for NQs at firms including Eversheds Sutherland (up to £110k), Ashurst (up to £140k), DLA Piper (up to £130k), Bird & Bird (up to £102k) and HFW (up to £103.5k).