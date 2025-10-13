Revealed: Inside pupil barrister pay at the country’s top chambers

Up to six-figure sums fresh from bar school 🤑



The country’s top chambers are continuing to spend big in the race to attract the brightest graduates and future stars of the bar.

At the very top end, pupillage awards now sit an impressive £100,000 — an eye-watering sum for twenty-somethings fresh out of bar school. Several other leading sets have followed suit, increasing their awards to between £80,000 and £90,000, figures that would have seemed unthinkable only a few years ago.

While some pupillage awards are paid as a fixed sum, others are structured to include guaranteed minimum earnings during a pupil’s practising second six, when they can take on their own cases. This means some rookie barrister could earn excess of their pupillage award, depending on how much of their own work they undertake.

These figures far outstrip the starting pay of trainee solicitors at top City firms, where the highest first-year salaries sit around £65,000. For those who go on to secure tenancy, the bar’s top commercial practitioners can reportedly take home as much as £360,000 in their first year of practice, eclipsing even the £180,000 newly qualified (NQ) salaries now offered by top US firms in London.

But it’s not a direct like-for-like comparison, as the bar figures reflect total earnings, from which rookies must pay chambers rent and other overheads. Since barristers are typically self-employed, they also miss out on the perks enjoyed by law firm employees, such as private healthcare, workplace amenities, and paid holidays.

It’s also worth noting that not every area of the bar offers these generous financial awards. Many sets specialising in publicly funded work, such as criminal, immigration, and some family law chambers, continue to offer awards close to the Bar Standards Board minimum. From 1 January 2025, this stands at £24,203 per year for pupillages in London and £22,019 for those outside the capital.

