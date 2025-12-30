Legal Cheek’s most read stories of 2025

What’s been getting the most clicks, reads, and comments this year?



It’s been another action packed year in legal news, and Legal Cheek has been right there with you, bringing the stories you couldn’t stop clicking on.

From unexpected career twists to lawyers getting themselves into trouble, with the occasional social media spat thrown in for good measure, 2025 has delivered plenty of talking points. So we’ve pulled together a rundown of our most-read headlines of the year.

Have a scroll through the top 15 below and relive the moments that captured your attention…

15. Aspiring barrister’s ‘ever expanding spiral’ ends in paralegal role



[Read the story in full]

14. Lawfluencer barrister quits criminal bar for happiness



[Read the story in full]

13. Kirkland & Ellis partner gets ear pierced in court after brokering rescue deal for accessories giant Claire’s



[Read the story in full]

12. DLA Piper trainee shares her extraordinary journey from cleaning offices in London to starting City TC



[Read the story in full]

11. Exclusive research spotlights working hours of junior lawyers across UK’s 100+ top law firms



[Read the story in full]

10. Law graduate rejected for a paralegal role vents frustration on LinkedIn



[Read the story in full]

9. Trainees, paralegals and legal execs hit by shock High Court ruling on litigation rights



[Read the story in full]

8. Ex–Slaughter and May associate struck off for lying about degree result



[Read the story in full]

7. Judge fury after ‘fake’ cases cited by rookie barrister in High Court



[Read the story in full]

6. Former Irwin Mitchell associate billed 23 hours in just one day



[Read the story in full]

5. Top personal injury lawyer puts £20 million mansion on the market



[Read the story in full]

4. Trainee solicitor disqualified for misleading firm about reasons for taking annual leave



[Read the story in full]

3. Solicitor stole over £350,000 from clients to fund home renovations, overseas property and a classic car



[Read the story in full]

2. DLA Piper trainee goes public with decision to quit TC after one month



[Read the story in full]

1. 21-year-old becomes one of the youngest ever solicitors in England & Wales



[Read the story in full]