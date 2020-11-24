The Legal Cheek December Virtual Law Fair
Next Thursday (3 December) afternoon, featuring over 60 law firms
The final in the series of the Legal Cheek Virtual Law Fairs takes place next Thursday afternoon (3 December), from 1:50pm to 5pm.
The Fair features 60 leading law firms and other exhibitors. In addition to meeting the firms, you can attend six workshops, with invaluable careers advice and commercial awareness insights. SECURE YOUR PLACE
Participating firms
Accutrainee
Addleshaw Goddard
Allen & Overy
Ashurst
Baker McKenzie
Barbri
Bird & Bird
BPP
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
Burges Salmon
City
Clifford Chance
Clyde & Co
CMS
Davis Polk
Deloitte
Dentons
DWF
Eversheds
Fletchers
Forsters
Freshfields
Gateley
Gowling
Hill Dickinson
Hogan Lovells
Herbert Smith Freehills
Irwin Mitchell
Latham & Watkins
LawCare
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Mills & Reeve
Mishcon de Reya
Norton Rose Fulbright
Nottingham Law School
Osborne Clarke
Pinsent Masons
Reed Smith
RPC
Russell-Cooke
Shearman & Sterling
Shoosmiths
Slaughter and May
Squire Patton Boggs
Sullivan & Cromwell
Taylor Vinters
Taylor Wessing
TLT
Travers Smith
The University of Law
Vinson & Elkins
Walker Morris
Watson Farley & Williams
Weil Gotshal & Manges
White & Case
Wiggin
Willkie Farr & Gallagher
Withers
Womble Bond Dickinson
Interested in the Bar? Check out The Legal Cheek December Virtual Pupillage Fair on Saturday 5 December.