Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Did No 10 break the rules? [A Lawyer Writes]
Did Boris Johnson break the law with the Downing Street party? [Barrister Blogger]
No, the Downing Street party probably didn’t break the law [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
Why lawyers must lead the way on diversity [Legal Cheek]
London’s law firms should take heed of new threat from US rivals [Financial Times]
The Myth of the Dead Cats [The Law and Policy Blog]
The government is bringing in new laws to target people who take Class A drugs [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
The legal battle against climate change [BBC Future Planet]
Prisoner of conscience [The Critic]
Whither goest the patent troll? [The IPKat]
Raab shows his hand on rights revision [The Law Society Gazette]
