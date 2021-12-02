TODAY FROM 2PM: The final UK Virtual Law Fair of 2021
Last chance to sign up to meet 60+ leading leading firms before their application deadlines close
Legal Cheek‘s final UK Virtual Law Fair of 2021, takes place this afternoon from 2-5pm.
It’s free and open to all. You can sign up to attend here.
The fair features a virtual expo with over 60 leading law firms and other exhibitors, as well as six back to back careers and commercial awareness workshops. It features the following firms:
Magic Circle
Allen & Overy
Clifford Chance
Freshfields
Linklaters
Slaughter and May
US in London
Cooley
Davis Polk
Fried Frank
Goodwin Procter
Latham & Watkins
Vinson & Elkins
Weil Gotshal & Manges
White & Case
Willkie Farr & Gallagher
International
Ashurst
Addleshaw Goddard
Baker McKenzie
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
Clyde & Co
CMS
Dentons
DLA Piper
Eversheds Sutherland
Fieldfisher
Gowling WLG
Herbert Smith Freehills
Hill Dickinson
Hogan Lovells
Ince & Co
Mayer Brown
Norton Rose Fulbright
Osborne Clarke
Pinsent Masons
RPC
Squire Patton Boggs
Taylor Wessing
Travers Smith
Watson Farley & Williams
Withers
National
Accutrainee
BLM
Burges Salmon
Express
Fladgate
Fletchers
Flex
Gateley
Irwin Mitchell
Kingsley Napley
Mills & Reeve
Mishcon de Reya
Russell-Cooke
Shoosmiths
Slater and Gordon
Thomson Snell & Passmore
TLT
Walker Morris
Womble Bond Dickinson
Law schools
Barbri
BPP University Law School
College of Legal Practice
Kings College London
Nottingham Law School
The University of Law
