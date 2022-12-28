Legal Cheek’s top read stories of 2022

From City lawyer spending habits to barrister parking wars; it’s been another year stuffed full of click-inducing content

It’s been yet another busy year for the writers at Legal Cheek HQ.

From the sky-rocketing salaries at City law firms to the usual dose of lawyers behaving badly, we’ve brought readers the news that matters to them (alongside our classic cheeky content too, of course).

But which headlines got you clicking in 2022? Here are our 15 most-read stories this year…

15. Ropes & Gray lawyer roasts Netflix hit show’s portrayal of City law life

14.Withers latest to drop ‘Dear Sirs’ in emails

13.Johnny Depp’s lawyer bags partner promotion following Heard trial win

12. Work from home permanently but earn 20% less, Stephenson Harwood tells lawyers

11. Has the Magic Circle lost its magic?

10. Top commercial barrister triumphs in parking fine row

9. Eve Cornwell explains why she ‘quit dream job’ as Magic Circle lawyer

8. City pay war: Clifford Chance responds with improved £125k NQ lawyer rate

7. World law school rankings: Top 20 spots for LSE, UCL, King’s and Edinburgh

6. Ashurst hires professor to explore firm’s 200-year history

5. Eve Cornwell leaves fee-earning to take legal tech product manager role

4. Revealed: Law firms’ average start work and finish times 2023

3. ‘I was diagnosed with autism during my training contract’

2. What UK firms are REALLY paying associates beyond NQ level

1. City lawyer, 26, on £150k salary goes public with how she spends her hard-earned money

Thanks for reading!