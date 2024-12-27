Legal Cheek’s most read stories of 2024

SQE shambles, NQ pay wars, LinkedIn rows and more
2024 has been a busy year for legal news.
Legal Cheek covered all things SQE, from marking errors to a falling pass rate. We also kept you informed about the war for talent, including the Magic Circle’s salary increases and the known impact of so-called salary bunching. Elsewhere, we discussed recruiter rows, firm rebrands, working hours, and more.
But which were our most-clicked headlines in 2024? Here are our 15 top stories from this year…
15. Exam chaos: Kaplan issues apology after 175 students wrongly told they’d failed SQE
[Read the story in full]
14. City pay war: Linklaters matches Freshfields with £150k NQ lawyer salary
[Read the story in full]
13. Newly qualified solicitor wins employment case against firm that signed probation review without her knowledge
[Read the story in full]
12. ‘I have a type’: City recruiter faces backlash for favouring Russell Group grads
[Read the story in full]
11. Freshfields drops ‘Bruckhaus Deringer’ in rebrand
[Read the story in full]
10. SQE1 pass rate drops to just 44%
[Read the story in full]
9. CMS and Slaughters latest firms to withdraw TC offers
[Read the story in full]
8. Exclusive research: What time do lawyers finish work at the UK’s top 100+ law firms?
[Read the story in full]
7. ‘I failed SQE1 and lost my TC. Is anyone else in the same boat?’
[Read the story in full]
6. Freshfields sets down Magic Circle salary marker as it ups NQ lawyer pay 20% to £150k
[Read the story in full]
5. Barrister Henry Hendron loses appeal against drug sentence
[Read the story in full]
4. Salary squeeze: What are City law firms really paying their junior lawyers?
[Read the story in full]
3. Receptionist who couldn’t pronounce firm’s name loses employment case
[Read the story in full]
2. Newly qualified solicitor struck off for fabricating time recordings
[Read the story in full]
1. Exclusive: Clifford Chance cancels TC offers for students who failed SQE
[Read the story in full]
