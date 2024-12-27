Legal Cheek’s most read stories of 2024

SQE shambles, NQ pay wars, LinkedIn rows and more



2024 has been a busy year for legal news.

Legal Cheek covered all things SQE, from marking errors to a falling pass rate. We also kept you informed about the war for talent, including the Magic Circle’s salary increases and the known impact of so-called salary bunching. Elsewhere, we discussed recruiter rows, firm rebrands, working hours, and more.

But which were our most-clicked headlines in 2024? Here are our 15 top stories from this year…

15. Exam chaos: Kaplan issues apology after 175 students wrongly told they’d failed SQE



14. City pay war: Linklaters matches Freshfields with £150k NQ lawyer salary



13. Newly qualified solicitor wins employment case against firm that signed probation review without her knowledge



12. ‘I have a type’: City recruiter faces backlash for favouring Russell Group grads



11. Freshfields drops ‘Bruckhaus Deringer’ in rebrand



10. SQE1 pass rate drops to just 44%



9. CMS and Slaughters latest firms to withdraw TC offers



8. Exclusive research: What time do lawyers finish work at the UK’s top 100+ law firms?



7. ‘I failed SQE1 and lost my TC. Is anyone else in the same boat?’



6. Freshfields sets down Magic Circle salary marker as it ups NQ lawyer pay 20% to £150k



5. Barrister Henry Hendron loses appeal against drug sentence



4. Salary squeeze: What are City law firms really paying their junior lawyers?



3. Receptionist who couldn’t pronounce firm’s name loses employment case



2. Newly qualified solicitor struck off for fabricating time recordings



1. Exclusive: Clifford Chance cancels TC offers for students who failed SQE



