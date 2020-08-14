Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Guest post by Dame Judi Bench: Exam Fiasco Part 2: Message in a bottle [The Secret Barrister]
Rape prosecutions targets are a disastrous idea [The Spectator]
Rape should never go unpunished. But I fear setting targets for trials would betray victims — and the innocent, writes barrister Jerry Hayes [Mail Online]
‘Meddling’ and the mindset of Trump and Johnson-Cummings [The Law and Policy Blog]
Target Justice [Counsel of Perfection]
Hong Kong’s New National Security Legislation: The Devil in the Details [UK Constitutional Law Association]
Lord Lester of Herne Hill, human rights lawyer who fought discrimination and inequality — obituary [The Telegraph]
The case of Anna Soubry vs Amy Dalla Mura [The Critic]
Refugee rights under threat from Channel boats hysteria – and Brexit [Free Movement]
Let’s drop the nebulous ‘robo-lawyer’ moniker [Law Society Gazette]
‘Rough sex’ defence ban: A step in the right direction [Legal Cheek Journal]
“I don’t want to be mean, but practitioners go three hours without toilet breaks all the time. I have never once asked a judge for a toilet break. Neither have any of my opposing counsel (in my cases)…” [Legal Cheek comments]
VIRTUAL EVENT: Understanding the legal services market — with BPP and lawyers from Pinsent Masons, RBS, Reed Smith, Shoosmiths, Paul Hastings and A&O Peerpoint [Legal Cheek Events]
