Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Guest post by Dame Judi Bench: Exam Fiasco Part 2: Message in a bottle [The Secret Barrister]

Rape prosecutions targets are a disastrous idea [The Spectator]

Rape should never go unpunished. But I fear setting targets for trials would betray victims — and the innocent, writes barrister Jerry Hayes [Mail Online]

‘Meddling’ and the mindset of Trump and Johnson-Cummings [The Law and Policy Blog]

Target Justice [Counsel of Perfection]

Hong Kong’s New National Security Legislation: The Devil in the Details [UK Constitutional Law Association]

Lord Lester of Herne Hill, human rights lawyer who fought discrimination and inequality — obituary [The Telegraph]

The case of Anna Soubry vs Amy Dalla Mura [The Critic]

Refugee rights under threat from Channel boats hysteria – and Brexit [Free Movement]

Let’s drop the nebulous ‘robo-lawyer’ moniker [Law Society Gazette]

‘Rough sex’ defence ban: A step in the right direction [Legal Cheek Journal]

“I don’t want to be mean, but practitioners go three hours without toilet breaks all the time. I have never once asked a judge for a toilet break. Neither have any of my opposing counsel (in my cases)…” [Legal Cheek comments]

VIRTUAL EVENT: Understanding the legal services market — with BPP and lawyers from Pinsent Masons, RBS, Reed Smith, Shoosmiths, Paul Hastings and A&O Peerpoint [Legal Cheek Events]