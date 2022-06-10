Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

This week’s confidence vote showed the merits of our unwritten constitution [Prospect]

Here’s how the first hijab-wearing criminal barrister in Britain is changing laws and breaking glass ceilings… [Harper’s Bazaar]

Kelly’s story: what it’s like being a criminal duty solicitor [The Law Society]

A day in the life of a lawyer with children [Thomson Reuters]

The Colston 4 and the fog of law [The Critic]

‘I was groped in the lift at my chambers… so why didn’t I complain?’ One of Britain’s top female judges dares to ask why her generation didn’t do more to combat sexual harassment at the Bar [Mail Online]

Why has no Prime Minister since 1974 both taken office and lost office at General Elections? [The Law and Policy Blog]

Why we need a Bad Law Project [The Law Society Gazette]

UK court discusses copyright protection of fictional characters and defences for parody and pastiche [The IPKat]