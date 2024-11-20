PostsAnalysis

Law’s high rollers: The firms turning their top lawyers into multi-millionaires

A rundown of the impressive partner profits at the country’s leading outfits

Top law firm partners are strutting around with more than a little pep in their step — and now we know why.

These powerhouse partners don’t just attract high-profile clients; they drive some of the most profitable work for their firms, earning substantial rewards in return.

Drawing on figures provided by firms, sourced online, or from the latest publicly available data, we take a peek into the impressive earnings of partners at over 100 UK law firms.

While ‘profit per equity partner’ (PEP) doesn’t represent an exact earnings figure for each partner — some partners may earn substantially more and others less — it offers a useful snapshot of the financial rewards up for grabs.

Not all partners at a firm are equity partners; some receive a fixed salary, often enjoying a better work-life balance. Additionally, some firms, such as Slaughter and May, do not disclose their PEP figures, so these have been excluded from our final list.

It’s no surprise to see the London offices of certain US firms topping the PEP table, with some partners earnings of as much as £6 million a year — and you thought NQ salaries were impressive! Elite UK firms, including those in the Magic Circle, cluster around a very respectable £2 million.

Curious how your dream firm stacks up and what you might earn if you reach partnership? Check out the rundown below:

Top of the PEPs: How much are equity partners earning? 💷

Law firm Profit per equity partner
Kirkland & Ellis £6,190,000
Paul Weiss £5,100,000
Sullivan & Cromwell £4,900,000
Davis Polk & Wardwell £4,840,000
Gibson Dunn £4,400,000
Latham & Watkins £4,300,000
Paul Hastings £4,200,000
King & Spalding £4,160,000
Milbank £3,990,000
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton £3,600,000
Sidley Austin £3,600,000
Weil Gotshal & Manges £3,600,000
Ropes & Gray £3,500,000
Fried Frank £3,450,000
Debevoise & Plimpton £3,200,000
Willkie Farr & Gallagher £3,150,000
Vinson & Elkins £2,890,000
Dechert £2,790,000
White & Case £2,744,000
Cooley £2,700,000
Macfarlanes £2,600,000
Goodwin £2,500,000
Winston & Strawn £2,500,000
Akin £2,470,000
DLA Piper £2,440,000
Orrick £2,400,000
A&O Shearman £2,200,000
Hogan Lovells £2,200,000
Morrison Foerster £2,110,000
Freshfields £2,090,000
Clifford Chance £2,000,000
Linklaters £1,900,000
Mayer Brown £1,870,000
Greenberg Traurig £1,800,000
Katten Muchin Rosenman £1,700,000
Squire Patton Boggs £1,600,000
Baker McKenzie £1,500,000
Ashurst £1,340,000
Herbert Smith Freehills £1,320,000
Eversheds Sutherland £1,300,000
Travers Smith £1,300,000
Reed Smith £1,240,000
K&L Gates £1,127,000
Norton Rose Fulbright £1,100,000
Simmons & Simmons £1,100,000
CMS £977,963
Addleshaw Goddard £909,000
Taylor Wessing £900,000
HFW £855,000
Pinsent Masons £793,000
Shoosmiths £781,000
Osborne Clarke £771,000
Walker Morris £740,000
BCLP £735,000
Bevan Brittan £735,000
Stephenson Harwood £725,000
Clyde & Co £708,000
Bird & Bird £703,000
Dentons £670,000
Withers £670,000
Charles Russell Speechlys £661,000
Farrer & Co £600,000
TLT £600,000
Watson Farley & Williams £593,000
Irwin Mitchell £571,000
Wiggin £571,000
Womble Bond Dickinson £551,000
Forsters £550,000
Ashfords £507,000
Bristows £500,000
RPC £490,000
Burges Salmon £470,000
Mills & Reeve £470,000
Kingsley Napley £466,000
Birketts £425,000
Gowling WLG £420,000
Trowers & Hamlins £400,000
Weightmans £391,000
Penningtons Manches Cooper £390,000
Wedlake Bell £372,000
Howard Kennedy £362,000
Stevens & Bolton £360,000
Cripps £358,000
Bates Wells £344,000
Shakespeare Martineau £320,000
Foot Anstey £264,000
RWK Goodman £246,000
Brabners £196,250

