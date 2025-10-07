PostsAnalysis

Law’s rich list: Which firms are creating multi-millionaire partners?

Avatar photo

By Ryan Scott on

1

How much are the country’s top partners raking in? 💷👀


The latest profit per equity partner (PEP) figures are in — and the message is clear: top lawyers at the biggest firms are still taking home eye-watering sums.

US firms continue to dominate the top of the table as several New York-headquartered players report sizeable uplifts to their already impressive PEP figures — with some partners pocketing increases of 20% or more on last year’s sky-high profits.

London partners at some US firms are averaging £5 million, £6 million and in some cases close to £7 million, while the Magic Circle remain around the still very healthy £2 million mark.

But it’s not just partners at US firms seeing their PEP rise. Several UK firms have delivered striking performances of their own, with some partners enjoying profit increases of more than 25%. Others, however, have seen their share of profits remain static over the past year, while a few have even experienced a slight dip.

Apply Now: The Legal Cheek October Virtual Law Fair is THIS AFTERNOON!

Of course, PEP isn’t the exact take-home for every partner — some earn far more, others far less. But it still serves as a useful snapshot of the rewards on offer at top firms. It’s also worth noting that not every partner holds equity status, with many instead earning a fixed salary rather than a share of the firm’s profits.

Drawing on firm-provided figures, online sources, and the latest publicly available data, the table below provides a full breakdown of the most recent PEP figures across the country’s leading law firms. Please note that firms that do not disclose PEP — and for which no reliable, up-to-date information is available — have been excluded.

You can view all our salary data, including rates for trainees and newly qualified lawyers, on our 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Time for a PEP talk: How much are equity partners earning?

Law firm Profit per equity partner
Kirkland & Ellis £6,700,000
Davis Polk & Wardwell £6,000,000
Paul Weiss £5,600,000
Milbank £5,500,000
Latham & Watkins £5,400,000
Gibson Dunn £5,300,000
Sullivan & Cromwell £4,980,000
Paul Hastings £4,200,000
Debevoise & Plimpton £4,000,000
King & Spalding £4,000,000
Fried Frank £3,800,000
Sidley Austin £3,800,000
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton £3,700,000
Ropes & Gray £3,700,000
Dechert £3,600,000
Weil Gotshal & Manges £3,600,000
Willkie Farr & Gallagher £3,380,000
Macfarlanes £3,100,000
Vinson & Elkins £2,980,000
Cooley £2,900,000
White & Case £2,900,000
Akin £2,830,000
Goodwin £2,650,000
Orrick £2,600,000
Winston & Strawn £2,570,000
DLA Piper £2,500,000
Morrison Foerster £2,230,000
Hogan Lovells £2,200,000
Linklaters £2,200,000
Clifford Chance £2,100,000
A&O Shearman £2,000,000
Freshfields £2,000,000
Katten £2,000,000
Mayer Brown £2,000,000
Greenberg Traurig £1,900,000
Squire Patton Boggs £1,700,000
Baker McKenzie £1,500,000
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer £1,430,000
Ashurst £1,390,000
Eversheds Sutherland £1,300,000
Reed Smith £1,300,000
Travers Smith £1,300,000
Jones Day £1,200,000
K&L Gates £1,100,000
Norton Rose Fulbright £1,100,000
Simmons & Simmons £1,100,000
Taylor Wessing £1,100,000
Addleshaw Goddard £1,000,000
Fieldfisher £1,000,000
Shoosmiths £1,000,000
Stephenson Harwood £1,000,000
CMS £977,963
HFW £828,000
Osborne Clarke £800,000
Pinsent Masons £797,000
BCLP £785,000
Bevan Brittan £750,000
Clyde & Co £750,000
DAC Beachcroft £750,000
Bird & Bird £717,000
Payne Hicks Beach £700,000
Charles Russell Speechlys £681,000
Dentons £670,000
Withers £670,000
Burges Salmon £660,000
Farrer & Co £600,000
TLT £600,000
Watson Farley & Williams £569,000
Forsters £550,000
Ashfords £507,000
Bristows £500,000
Wiggin £500,000
RPC £490,000
Mills & Reeve £470,000
Penningtons Manches Cooper £440,000
Birketts £425,000
Gowling WLG £420,000
Kingsley Napley £405,000
Trowers & Hamlins £400,000
Womble Bond Dickinson £400,000
Weightmans £391,000
Wedlake Bell £372,000
Howard Kennedy £362,000
Stevens & Bolton £360,000
Cripps £358,000
Bates Wells £344,000
Shakespeare Martineau £320,000
Foot Anstey £264,000
Brabners £214,000

You can view all our salary data, including rates for trainees and newly qualified lawyers, on our 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Apply Now: The Legal Cheek October Virtual Law Fair is THIS AFTERNOON!

1 Comment

Reality Check

An important reality check for aspiring solicitors: most City partners aren’t full-equity. The 2024/25 SRA report shows only ~8% hold equity, meaning the majority earn a fixed salary rather than these multi-million PEP sums. Still, the rewards at the top are undeniably huge.

Reply Report comment
(17)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Money talks: What newly qualified solicitors earn at the UK’s top law firms

Who’s leading the way in junior lawyer pay? 💷 💷

Sep 29 2025 9:13am
11
news

Exclusive research spotlights working hours of junior lawyers across UK’s 100+ top law firms

How demanding is life at your dream firm?

Sep 22 2025 7:46am
9
news

Navigate this year’s training contract hunt with your NEW guide to life at 100+ law firms

Get insider insights into life at top law firms with the 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Sep 16 2025 8:57am