Exclusive data: Inside the working hours of junior lawyers at 110+ top law firms

As pay reaches record levels across parts of the profession, Legal Cheek takes a fresh look at how working days compare across the market



For aspiring lawyers, the attractions of a career in City law are obvious: big-name clients, high-profile deals and, at some firms, eye-watering salaries. The catch? The working day can be just as substantial.

Now, Legal Cheek’s latest annual snapshot of trainee and junior lawyer working hours reveals how long some are spending at work across more than 110 leading law firms. Based on over 2,000 anonymous responses from trainees and juniors, the 2026-27 Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey tracks average start and finish times, giving students a clearer picture of life at different firms beyond the recruitment brochures.

Overall, hours have edged upwards compared with last year’s data. More firms recorded an increase in the average working day than a decrease, with the shift most noticeable at the highest-paying firms, where more rookies are clocking 12-hour-plus days.

The table below breaks down average start times, finish times and working days across the firms surveyed. Individual experiences will vary depending on practice area, deal flow and workload, but the figures offer a useful guide to what future trainees can expect. Scroll beyond the table for a closer look at the wider trends.

Legal Cheek Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey 2026-27 — average start and finish times + average working hours

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Many of the highest-paying US firms feature towards the top of the hours table, with junior lawyer salaries now stretching as high as £181,000 following another round of summer pay rises. Trainee pay has also climbed to record levels, with some second-years now earning as much as £75,000.

Those rewards come with a significant (and in some cases growing) time commitment, with a noticeable uptick in hours worked across these top-paying firms. At some of these US firms, juniors say they are clocking off, on average, after 10pm. At the other end of the table, firms offering more modest pay packages, and often those with a heavier regional presence, tend to record much earlier finishes, with average working days ending before 6pm in some cases.

For students weighing up their options, the trade-off is a familiar one: the biggest pay packets often come with the biggest demands on their time, while other parts of the market can offer a more manageable working day.

So what does life at the sharp end of the hours table actually look like? Here’s what some juniors told us anonymously in this year’s Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey:

“Not great, to be honest, but you don’t join a firm like this because you want early finishes or a full disconnect on the weekend.”

“During normal working weeks, work/life balance is almost non-existent.”

“Objectively bad — the demands of the job are high and there isn’t much you can do about that. You can almost never make weekday plans as you will regularly finish late into the night.”

At the other end of the spectrum, juniors working shorter days struck a more upbeat tone:

“I have hardly ever worked beyond 5:30pm.”

“There is no encouragement or culture to work hours outside of what we are contracted to work.”

“The firm is very supportive of each employee having a good work/life balance and it actively encourages it. Partners encourage juniors to leave on time.”

One junior, meanwhile, offered a more balanced take for those considering life at a top firm:

“I work a lot but, even as a trainee, I am often able to exert a bit of control over when and where I work, which allows me to fit in my other interests and engagements. In my current team, associates will often offer to cover for me if there is an event I would like to attend on a specific evening.”

Don’t miss your chance to connect with all the major law firms on this year’s list at the Legal Cheek UK Virtual Law Fair on Tuesday 6 October 2026. Register to attend.