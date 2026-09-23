Exclusive data: Inside the working hours of junior lawyers at 110+ top law firms

As pay reaches record levels across parts of the profession, Legal Cheek takes a fresh look at how working days compare across the market
For aspiring lawyers, the attractions of a career in City law are obvious: big-name clients, high-profile deals and, at some firms, eye-watering salaries. The catch? The working day can be just as substantial.
Now, Legal Cheek’s latest annual snapshot of trainee and junior lawyer working hours reveals how long some are spending at work across more than 110 leading law firms. Based on over 2,000 anonymous responses from trainees and juniors, the 2026-27 Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey tracks average start and finish times, giving students a clearer picture of life at different firms beyond the recruitment brochures.
Overall, hours have edged upwards compared with last year’s data. More firms recorded an increase in the average working day than a decrease, with the shift most noticeable at the highest-paying firms, where more rookies are clocking 12-hour-plus days.
The table below breaks down average start times, finish times and working days across the firms surveyed. Individual experiences will vary depending on practice area, deal flow and workload, but the figures offer a useful guide to what future trainees can expect. Scroll beyond the table for a closer look at the wider trends.
Legal Cheek Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey 2026-27 — average start and finish times + average working hours
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|LAW FIRM
|AVERAGE START TIME
|AVERAGE FINISH TIME
|AVERAGE WORKING DAY
|Milbank
|9:36am
|10:15pm
|12 hours 39 minutes
|Paul, Weiss
|9:15am
|10:07pm
|12 hours 52 minutes
|Fried Frank
|9:33am
|10:07pm
|12 hours 34 minutes
|Goodwin
|9:25am
|10:02pm
|12 hours 37 minutes
|Debevoise & Plimpton
|9:40am
|9:55pm
|12 hours 15 minutes
|Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
|9:26am
|9:53pm
|12 hours 27 minutes
|White & Case
|9:26am
|9:43pm
|12 hours 17 minutes
|Kirkland & Ellis
|9:35am
|9:32pm
|11 hours 57 minutes
|Freshfields
|9:26am
|9:28pm
|12 hours 2 minutes
|Ropes & Gray
|9:45am
|9:27pm
|11 hours 42 minutes
|Paul Hastings
|9:23am
|9:25pm
|12 hours 2 minutes
|A&O Shearman
|9:21am
|9:17pm
|11 hours 56 minutes
|Clifford Chance
|9:25am
|9:17pm
|11 hours 52 minutes
|Weil Gotshal & Manges
|9:15am
|9:05pm
|11 hours 50 minutes
|Jones Day
|9:15am
|9:04pm
|11 hours 49 minutes
|Linklaters
|9:19am
|9:04pm
|11 hours 45 minutes
|Vinson & Elkins
|9:19am
|9:04pm
|11 hours 45 minutes
|Gibson Dunn
|9:11am
|9:03pm
|11 hours 52 minutes
|Latham & Watkins
|9:20am
|8:59pm
|11 hours 39 minutes
|Ashurst Perkins Coie
|9:15am
|8:57pm
|11 hours 42 minutes
|Sullivan & Cromwell
|9:33am
|8:54pm
|11 hours 21 minutes
|Davis Polk & Wardwell
|9:25am
|8:40pm
|11 hours 15 minutes
|Greenberg Traurig
|9:15am
|8:33pm
|11 hours 18 minutes
|Morrison Foerster
|9:14am
|8:32pm
|11 hours 18 minutes
|Macfarlanes
|9:12am
|8:26pm
|11 hours 14 minutes
|Mayer Brown
|9:26am
|8:20pm
|10 hours 54 minutes
|Orrick
|9:35am
|8:18pm
|10 hours 43 minutes
|Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer
|9:17am
|8:16pm
|10 hours 59 minutes
|Dechert
|9:12am
|8:11pm
|10 hours 59 minutes
|Cooley
|9:06am
|8:10pm
|11 hours 4 minutes
|Sidley Austin
|9:44am
|8:08pm
|10 hours 24 minutes
|Morgan Lewis
|9:09am
|8:06pm
|10 hours 57 minutes
|Simmons & Simmons
|9:16am
|8:06pm
|10 hours 50 minutes
|Norton Rose Fulbright
|9:13am
|8:05pm
|10 hours 52 minutes
|Baker McKenzie
|9:09am
|8:02pm
|10 hours 53 minutes
|Willkie Farr & Gallagher
|9:28am
|8:02pm
|10 hours 34 minutes
|BCLP
|9:05am
|7:53pm
|10 hours 48 minutes
|Akin
|9:20am
|7:48pm
|10 hours 28 minutes
|Reed Smith
|9:19am
|7:40pm
|10 hours 21 minutes
|Winston Taylor
|9:09am
|7:39pm
|10 hours 30 minutes
|Travers Smith
|9:14am
|7:39pm
|10 hours 25 minutes
|Slaughter and May
|9:20am
|7:38pm
|10 hours 18 minutes
|DLA Piper
|8:59am
|7:27pm
|10 hours 28 minutes
|Mishcon de Reya
|8:58am
|7:19pm
|10 hours 21 minutes
|Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
|9:16am
|7:18pm
|10 hours 2 minutes
|Haynes Boone
|9:11am
|7:13pm
|10 hours 2 minutes
|Bristows
|8:57am
|7:07pm
|10 hours 10 minutes
|Dentons
|8:58am
|7:01pm
|10 hours 3 minutes
|Watson Farley & Williams
|9:23am
|7:00pm
|9 hours 37 minutes
|Bird & Bird
|9:06am
|6:59pm
|9 hours 53 minutes
|CMS
|8:59am
|6:58pm
|9 hours 59 minutes
|K&L Gates
|9:15am
|6:56pm
|9 hours 41 minutes
|HFW
|9:04am
|6:52pm
|9 hours 48 minutes
|Withers
|8:53am
|6:50pm
|9 hours 57 minutes
|Stephenson Harwood
|9:19am
|6:49pm
|9 hours 30 minutes
|Wiggin
|9:14am
|6:48pm
|9 hours 34 minutes
|RPC
|9:05am
|6:45pm
|9 hours 40 minutes
|Squire Patton Boggs
|8:44am
|6:44pm
|10 hours 0 minutes
|Forsters
|9:10am
|6:44pm
|9 hours 34 minutes
|Osborne Clarke
|8:57am
|6:40pm
|9 hours 43 minutes
|Katten
|9:30am
|6:38pm
|9 hours 8 minutes
|Payne Hicks Beach
|8:53am
|6:34pm
|9 hours 41 minutes
|Charles Russell Speechlys
|9:02am
|6:33pm
|9 hours 31 minutes
|Harbottle & Lewis
|9:11am
|6:33pm
|9 hours 22 minutes
|Eversheds Sutherland
|8:42am
|6:32pm
|9 hours 50 minutes
|Addleshaw Goddard
|8:58am
|6:32pm
|9 hours 34 minutes
|Farrer & Co
|9:03am
|6:31pm
|9 hours 28 minutes
|Marriott Harrison
|9:07am
|6:30pm
|9 hours 23 minutes
|Bates Wells
|9:11am
|6:30pm
|9 hours 19 minutes
|TLT
|8:49am
|6:27pm
|9 hours 38 minutes
|Wedlake Bell
|8:59am
|6:27pm
|9 hours 28 minutes
|Pinsent Masons
|8:54am
|6:25pm
|9 hours 31 minutes
|Clyde & Co
|9:03am
|6:25pm
|9 hours 22 minutes
|Foot Anstey
|8:45am
|6:24pm
|9 hours 39 minutes
|Accutrainee
|8:58am
|6:24pm
|9 hours 26 minutes
|Fladgate
|9:06am
|6:24pm
|9 hours 18 minutes
|Gowling WLG
|9:07am
|6:24pm
|9 hours 17 minutes
|Shoosmiths
|8:42am
|6:23pm
|9 hours 41 minutes
|Broadfield
|9:18am
|6:20pm
|9 hours 2 minutes
|Walker Morris
|8:33am
|6:19pm
|9 hours 46 minutes
|Fieldfisher
|9:02am
|6:19pm
|9 hours 17 minutes
|Hill Dickinson
|8:45am
|6:17pm
|9 hours 32 minutes
|Kingsley Napley
|9:07am
|6:17pm
|9 hours 10 minutes
|Gateley
|8:45am
|6:15pm
|9 hours 30 minutes
|Kennedys
|8:48am
|6:13pm
|9 hours 25 minutes
|Lewis Silkin
|8:52am
|6:11pm
|9 hours 19 minutes
|Lawrence Stephens
|8:50am
|6:10pm
|9 hours 20 minutes
|Brabners
|8:35am
|6:08pm
|9 hours 33 minutes
|Winckworth Sherwood
|8:59am
|6:07pm
|9 hours 8 minutes
|Penningtons Manches Cooper
|8:59am
|6:06pm
|9 hours 7 minutes
|Stevens & Bolton
|8:54am
|6:05pm
|9 hours 11 minutes
|Burges Salmon
|8:58am
|6:03pm
|9 hours 5 minutes
|Trowers & Hamlins
|8:49am
|6:02pm
|9 hours 13 minutes
|Mills & Reeve
|8:48am
|5:59pm
|9 hours 11 minutes
|DWF
|8:48am
|5:58pm
|9 hours 10 minutes
|Maples Teesdale
|9:10am
|5:57pm
|8 hours 47 minutes
|DAC Beachcroft
|8:43am
|5:54pm
|9 hours 11 minutes
|Leigh Day
|8:57am
|5:53pm
|8 hours 56 minutes
|Ashfords
|8:44am
|5:51pm
|9 hours 7 minutes
|Shakespeare Martineau
|8:46am
|5:50pm
|9 hours 4 minutes
|Thomson Snell & Passmore
|8:55am
|5:50pm
|8 hours 55 minutes
|Irwin Mitchell
|8:43am
|5:48pm
|9 hours 5 minutes
|Russell-Cooke
|9:11am
|5:48pm
|8 hours 37 minutes
|Bevan Brittan
|8:33am
|5:45pm
|9 hours 12 minutes
|Cripps
|8:48am
|5:45pm
|8 hours 57 minutes
|Weightmans
|8:51am
|5:42pm
|8 hours 51 minutes
|Birketts
|8:48am
|5:41pm
|8 hours 53 minutes
|Womble Bond Dickinson
|8:46am
|5:38pm
|8 hours 52 minutes
|Michelmores
|8:47am
|5:36pm
|8 hours 49 minutes
|Express Solicitors
|8:15am
|5:23pm
|9 hours 8 minutes
Many of the highest-paying US firms feature towards the top of the hours table, with junior lawyer salaries now stretching as high as £181,000 following another round of summer pay rises. Trainee pay has also climbed to record levels, with some second-years now earning as much as £75,000.
Those rewards come with a significant (and in some cases growing) time commitment, with a noticeable uptick in hours worked across these top-paying firms. At some of these US firms, juniors say they are clocking off, on average, after 10pm. At the other end of the table, firms offering more modest pay packages, and often those with a heavier regional presence, tend to record much earlier finishes, with average working days ending before 6pm in some cases.
For students weighing up their options, the trade-off is a familiar one: the biggest pay packets often come with the biggest demands on their time, while other parts of the market can offer a more manageable working day.
So what does life at the sharp end of the hours table actually look like? Here’s what some juniors told us anonymously in this year’s Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey:
“Not great, to be honest, but you don’t join a firm like this because you want early finishes or a full disconnect on the weekend.”
“During normal working weeks, work/life balance is almost non-existent.”
“Objectively bad — the demands of the job are high and there isn’t much you can do about that. You can almost never make weekday plans as you will regularly finish late into the night.”
At the other end of the spectrum, juniors working shorter days struck a more upbeat tone:
“I have hardly ever worked beyond 5:30pm.”
“There is no encouragement or culture to work hours outside of what we are contracted to work.”
“The firm is very supportive of each employee having a good work/life balance and it actively encourages it. Partners encourage juniors to leave on time.”
One junior, meanwhile, offered a more balanced take for those considering life at a top firm:
“I work a lot but, even as a trainee, I am often able to exert a bit of control over when and where I work, which allows me to fit in my other interests and engagements. In my current team, associates will often offer to cover for me if there is an event I would like to attend on a specific evening.”
Don’t miss your chance to connect with all the major law firms on this year’s list at the Legal Cheek UK Virtual Law Fair on Tuesday 6 October 2026. Register to attend.
It will be interesting to see what impact AI will have on these hours
Better analysis (read: work) would be to analyse whether the implementation of AI & tech has reduced hours or increased hours or made trainees work longer because AI is doing the heavy lifting, so they take on more matters. Or compare this years to last years and see where the firms that have taken on more tech seen an increase in hours.
Give us something other than pay fgs!
We never clock off. Choose a more fulfilling career rather than wasting your life being a paperwork slave for a corporation.
LMAO, 9:25pm that’s when you head back to your three bedroom houseshare, then log in for another cool three hours minimum. Sweatiest pit in the City.