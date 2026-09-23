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Exclusive data: Inside the working hours of junior lawyers at 110+ top law firms

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By Legal Cheek on

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As pay reaches record levels across parts of the profession, Legal Cheek takes a fresh look at how working days compare across the market


For aspiring lawyers, the attractions of a career in City law are obvious: big-name clients, high-profile deals and, at some firms, eye-watering salaries. The catch? The working day can be just as substantial.

Now, Legal Cheek’s latest annual snapshot of trainee and junior lawyer working hours reveals how long some are spending at work across more than 110 leading law firms. Based on over 2,000 anonymous responses from trainees and juniors, the 2026-27 Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey tracks average start and finish times, giving students a clearer picture of life at different firms beyond the recruitment brochures.

Overall, hours have edged upwards compared with last year’s data. More firms recorded an increase in the average working day than a decrease, with the shift most noticeable at the highest-paying firms, where more rookies are clocking 12-hour-plus days.

The table below breaks down average start times, finish times and working days across the firms surveyed. Individual experiences will vary depending on practice area, deal flow and workload, but the figures offer a useful guide to what future trainees can expect. Scroll beyond the table for a closer look at the wider trends.

Legal Cheek Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey 2026-27 — average start and finish times + average working hours

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LAW FIRM AVERAGE START TIME AVERAGE FINISH TIME AVERAGE WORKING DAY
Milbank 9:36am 10:15pm 12 hours 39 minutes
Paul, Weiss 9:15am 10:07pm 12 hours 52 minutes
Fried Frank 9:33am 10:07pm 12 hours 34 minutes
Goodwin 9:25am 10:02pm 12 hours 37 minutes
Debevoise & Plimpton 9:40am 9:55pm 12 hours 15 minutes
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton 9:26am 9:53pm 12 hours 27 minutes
White & Case 9:26am 9:43pm 12 hours 17 minutes
Kirkland & Ellis 9:35am 9:32pm 11 hours 57 minutes
Freshfields 9:26am 9:28pm 12 hours 2 minutes
Ropes & Gray 9:45am 9:27pm 11 hours 42 minutes
Paul Hastings 9:23am 9:25pm 12 hours 2 minutes
A&O Shearman 9:21am 9:17pm 11 hours 56 minutes
Clifford Chance 9:25am 9:17pm 11 hours 52 minutes
Weil Gotshal & Manges 9:15am 9:05pm 11 hours 50 minutes
Jones Day 9:15am 9:04pm 11 hours 49 minutes
Linklaters 9:19am 9:04pm 11 hours 45 minutes
Vinson & Elkins 9:19am 9:04pm 11 hours 45 minutes
Gibson Dunn 9:11am 9:03pm 11 hours 52 minutes
Latham & Watkins 9:20am 8:59pm 11 hours 39 minutes
Ashurst Perkins Coie 9:15am 8:57pm 11 hours 42 minutes
Sullivan & Cromwell 9:33am 8:54pm 11 hours 21 minutes
Davis Polk & Wardwell 9:25am 8:40pm 11 hours 15 minutes
Greenberg Traurig 9:15am 8:33pm 11 hours 18 minutes
Morrison Foerster 9:14am 8:32pm 11 hours 18 minutes
Macfarlanes 9:12am 8:26pm 11 hours 14 minutes
Mayer Brown 9:26am 8:20pm 10 hours 54 minutes
Orrick 9:35am 8:18pm 10 hours 43 minutes
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer 9:17am 8:16pm 10 hours 59 minutes
Dechert 9:12am 8:11pm 10 hours 59 minutes
Cooley 9:06am 8:10pm 11 hours 4 minutes
Sidley Austin 9:44am 8:08pm 10 hours 24 minutes
Morgan Lewis 9:09am 8:06pm 10 hours 57 minutes
Simmons & Simmons 9:16am 8:06pm 10 hours 50 minutes
Norton Rose Fulbright 9:13am 8:05pm 10 hours 52 minutes
Baker McKenzie 9:09am 8:02pm 10 hours 53 minutes
Willkie Farr & Gallagher 9:28am 8:02pm 10 hours 34 minutes
BCLP 9:05am 7:53pm 10 hours 48 minutes
Akin 9:20am 7:48pm 10 hours 28 minutes
Reed Smith 9:19am 7:40pm 10 hours 21 minutes
Winston Taylor 9:09am 7:39pm 10 hours 30 minutes
Travers Smith 9:14am 7:39pm 10 hours 25 minutes
Slaughter and May 9:20am 7:38pm 10 hours 18 minutes
DLA Piper 8:59am 7:27pm 10 hours 28 minutes
Mishcon de Reya 8:58am 7:19pm 10 hours 21 minutes
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader 9:16am 7:18pm 10 hours 2 minutes
Haynes Boone 9:11am 7:13pm 10 hours 2 minutes
Bristows 8:57am 7:07pm 10 hours 10 minutes
Dentons 8:58am 7:01pm 10 hours 3 minutes
Watson Farley & Williams 9:23am 7:00pm 9 hours 37 minutes
Bird & Bird 9:06am 6:59pm 9 hours 53 minutes
CMS 8:59am 6:58pm 9 hours 59 minutes
K&L Gates 9:15am 6:56pm 9 hours 41 minutes
HFW 9:04am 6:52pm 9 hours 48 minutes
Withers 8:53am 6:50pm 9 hours 57 minutes
Stephenson Harwood 9:19am 6:49pm 9 hours 30 minutes
Wiggin 9:14am 6:48pm 9 hours 34 minutes
RPC 9:05am 6:45pm 9 hours 40 minutes
Squire Patton Boggs 8:44am 6:44pm 10 hours 0 minutes
Forsters 9:10am 6:44pm 9 hours 34 minutes
Osborne Clarke 8:57am 6:40pm 9 hours 43 minutes
Katten 9:30am 6:38pm 9 hours 8 minutes
Payne Hicks Beach 8:53am 6:34pm 9 hours 41 minutes
Charles Russell Speechlys 9:02am 6:33pm 9 hours 31 minutes
Harbottle & Lewis 9:11am 6:33pm 9 hours 22 minutes
Eversheds Sutherland 8:42am 6:32pm 9 hours 50 minutes
Addleshaw Goddard 8:58am 6:32pm 9 hours 34 minutes
Farrer & Co 9:03am 6:31pm 9 hours 28 minutes
Marriott Harrison 9:07am 6:30pm 9 hours 23 minutes
Bates Wells 9:11am 6:30pm 9 hours 19 minutes
TLT 8:49am 6:27pm 9 hours 38 minutes
Wedlake Bell 8:59am 6:27pm 9 hours 28 minutes
Pinsent Masons 8:54am 6:25pm 9 hours 31 minutes
Clyde & Co 9:03am 6:25pm 9 hours 22 minutes
Foot Anstey 8:45am 6:24pm 9 hours 39 minutes
Accutrainee 8:58am 6:24pm 9 hours 26 minutes
Fladgate 9:06am 6:24pm 9 hours 18 minutes
Gowling WLG 9:07am 6:24pm 9 hours 17 minutes
Shoosmiths 8:42am 6:23pm 9 hours 41 minutes
Broadfield 9:18am 6:20pm 9 hours 2 minutes
Walker Morris 8:33am 6:19pm 9 hours 46 minutes
Fieldfisher 9:02am 6:19pm 9 hours 17 minutes
Hill Dickinson 8:45am 6:17pm 9 hours 32 minutes
Kingsley Napley 9:07am 6:17pm 9 hours 10 minutes
Gateley 8:45am 6:15pm 9 hours 30 minutes
Kennedys 8:48am 6:13pm 9 hours 25 minutes
Lewis Silkin 8:52am 6:11pm 9 hours 19 minutes
Lawrence Stephens 8:50am 6:10pm 9 hours 20 minutes
Brabners 8:35am 6:08pm 9 hours 33 minutes
Winckworth Sherwood 8:59am 6:07pm 9 hours 8 minutes
Penningtons Manches Cooper 8:59am 6:06pm 9 hours 7 minutes
Stevens & Bolton 8:54am 6:05pm 9 hours 11 minutes
Burges Salmon 8:58am 6:03pm 9 hours 5 minutes
Trowers & Hamlins 8:49am 6:02pm 9 hours 13 minutes
Mills & Reeve 8:48am 5:59pm 9 hours 11 minutes
DWF 8:48am 5:58pm 9 hours 10 minutes
Maples Teesdale 9:10am 5:57pm 8 hours 47 minutes
DAC Beachcroft 8:43am 5:54pm 9 hours 11 minutes
Leigh Day 8:57am 5:53pm 8 hours 56 minutes
Ashfords 8:44am 5:51pm 9 hours 7 minutes
Shakespeare Martineau 8:46am 5:50pm 9 hours 4 minutes
Thomson Snell & Passmore 8:55am 5:50pm 8 hours 55 minutes
Irwin Mitchell 8:43am 5:48pm 9 hours 5 minutes
Russell-Cooke 9:11am 5:48pm 8 hours 37 minutes
Bevan Brittan 8:33am 5:45pm 9 hours 12 minutes
Cripps 8:48am 5:45pm 8 hours 57 minutes
Weightmans 8:51am 5:42pm 8 hours 51 minutes
Birketts 8:48am 5:41pm 8 hours 53 minutes
Womble Bond Dickinson 8:46am 5:38pm 8 hours 52 minutes
Michelmores 8:47am 5:36pm 8 hours 49 minutes
Express Solicitors 8:15am 5:23pm 9 hours 8 minutes

Many of the highest-paying US firms feature towards the top of the hours table, with junior lawyer salaries now stretching as high as £181,000 following another round of summer pay rises. Trainee pay has also climbed to record levels, with some second-years now earning as much as £75,000.

Those rewards come with a significant (and in some cases growing) time commitment, with a noticeable uptick in hours worked across these top-paying firms. At some of these US firms, juniors say they are clocking off, on average, after 10pm. At the other end of the table, firms offering more modest pay packages, and often those with a heavier regional presence, tend to record much earlier finishes, with average working days ending before 6pm in some cases.

 NEW! The 2027 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

For students weighing up their options, the trade-off is a familiar one: the biggest pay packets often come with the biggest demands on their time, while other parts of the market can offer a more manageable working day.

So what does life at the sharp end of the hours table actually look like? Here’s what some juniors told us anonymously in this year’s Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey:

“Not great, to be honest, but you don’t join a firm like this because you want early finishes or a full disconnect on the weekend.”

“During normal working weeks, work/life balance is almost non-existent.”

“Objectively bad — the demands of the job are high and there isn’t much you can do about that. You can almost never make weekday plans as you will regularly finish late into the night.”

At the other end of the spectrum, juniors working shorter days struck a more upbeat tone:

“I have hardly ever worked beyond 5:30pm.”

“There is no encouragement or culture to work hours outside of what we are contracted to work.”

“The firm is very supportive of each employee having a good work/life balance and it actively encourages it. Partners encourage juniors to leave on time.”

One junior, meanwhile, offered a more balanced take for those considering life at a top firm:

“I work a lot but, even as a trainee, I am often able to exert a bit of control over when and where I work, which allows me to fit in my other interests and engagements. In my current team, associates will often offer to cover for me if there is an event I would like to attend on a specific evening.”

Don’t miss your chance to connect with all the major law firms on this year’s list at the Legal Cheek UK Virtual Law Fair on Tuesday 6 October 2026. Register to attend.

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4 Comments
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City Tower
City Tower
6 hours ago

It will be interesting to see what impact AI will have on these hours

0
Reply
city trainee
city trainee
5 hours ago

Better analysis (read: work) would be to analyse whether the implementation of AI & tech has reduced hours or increased hours or made trainees work longer because AI is doing the heavy lifting, so they take on more matters. Or compare this years to last years and see where the firms that have taken on more tech seen an increase in hours.

Give us something other than pay fgs!

0
Reply
Anon
Anon
3 hours ago

We never clock off. Choose a more fulfilling career rather than wasting your life being a paperwork slave for a corporation.

2
Reply
Pitslave
Pitslave
1 hour ago

LMAO, 9:25pm that’s when you head back to your three bedroom houseshare, then log in for another cool three hours minimum. Sweatiest pit in the City.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Pitslave
0
Reply

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