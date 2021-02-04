Shortlists revealed for the Legal Cheek Awards 2021

Who will you be rooting for?

We’ve been reaching out to trainees and junior lawyers across the nation to get the inside scoop on life inside the country’s leading law firms and chambers.

As part of our annual Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey, we put a series of questions to trainees and junior lawyers from nearly 150 of the country’s leading law firms and chambers. Respondents then rated their firms/chambers on a scale of one to ten in a number of key areas, including: quality of training/work, peer support, superior approachability, work/life balance, facilities, perks, eco-friendliness, technology and adaptiveness to remote working. The highest ranking firms/chambers received A* grades on their Legal Cheek firm profiles.

It is nearly time to crown the winners of these categories, plus a few others including ‘Best Use of Social Media’, at our upcoming Legal Cheek Awards 2021, sponsored by BARBRI. The Awards takes place virtually on Thursday 25 March. Here are the shortlists:

Best Law Firm for Training 2021

Allen & Overy

Bristows

CMS

Clifford Chance

Debevoise & Plimpton

Fieldfisher

Forsters

Linklaters

Macfarlanes

Mayer Brown

Osborne Clarke

Slaughter and May

TLT

Travers Smith

Vinson & Elkins

Best Law Firm for Quality of Work 2021

Accutrainee

Akin Gump

Baker McKenzie

Bird & Bird

Clifford Chance

Debevoise & Plimpton

Irwin Mitchell

Kirkland & Ellis

Latham & Watkins

Osborne Clarke

Ropes & Gray

Shearman & Sterling

Skadden

Taylor Wessing

Weil Gotshal & Manges

Wiggin

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

Best Law Firm for Peer Support 2021

Addleshaw Goddard

Baker McKenzie

Bird & Bird

Bristows

Burges Salmon

Dentons

Herbert Smith Freehills

Hogan Lovells

Mills & Reeve

RPC

Squire Patton Boggs

Taylor Wessing

Travers Smith

Withers

Womble Bond Dickinson

Best Law Firm for Partner Approachability 2021

Accutrainee

Bristows

CMS

Clyde & Co

Eversheds Sutherland

Fletchers

Gowling WLG

Hill Dickinson

Mills & Reeve

Pinsent Masons

Reed Smith

Shoosmiths

Squire Patton Boggs

TLT

Vinson & Elkins

Wiggin

Womble Bond Dickinson

Best Law Firm for Work/Life Balance 2021

DWF Group Plc

Fieldfisher

Fletchers

Forsters

Hill Dickinson

Irwin Mitchell

Mills & Reeve

RPC

Shoosmiths

Thrings

Trowers & Hamlins

Womble Bond Dickinson

Best Law Firm for Legal Tech 2021

Addleshaw Goddard

Allen & Overy

Ashurst

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

CMS

Clifford Chance

DWF Group Plc

Kennedys

Linklaters

Osborne Clarke

Pinsent Masons

Simmons & Simmons

Taylor Wessing

White & Case

Best Law Firm for Perks 2021

Allen & Overy

Clifford Chance

Dechert

Kirkland & Ellis

Latham & Watkins

Linklaters

Ropes & Gray

Skadden

Weil Gotshal & Manges

White & Case

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

Best Law Firm for WFH 2021

Addleshaw Goddard

Akin Gump

CMS

Clifford Chance

Davis Polk & Wardwell

Latham & Watkins

Milbank

Osborne Clarke

Pinsent Masons

Shoosmiths

Stephenson Harwood

Sullivan & Cromwell

Travers Smith

Weil Gotshal & Manges

White & Case

Withers

Best Law Firm for Eco-Friendliness 2021

Burges Salmon

CMS

Clifford Chance

Hogan Lovells

Norton Rose Fulbright

Osborne Clarke

Pinsent Masons

PwC

Reed Smith

Taylor Wessing

Travers Smith

Weil Gotshal & Manges

Most Admired Law Firm 2021

Allen & Overy

Bird & Bird

Clifford Chance

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Kirkland & Ellis

Latham & Watkins

Linklaters

Mishcon de Reya

Slaughter and May

Osborne Clarke

Legal Cheek Trainee and Junior Lawyer Firm of the Year 2021

Shortlist to be announced

Best Chambers for Training 2021

2 Temple Gardens

4 New Square

4 Pump Court

5 Essex Court

Blackstone Chambers

Hailsham Chambers

Hardwicke

Henderson Chambers

Keating Chambers

Radcliffe Chambers

Serjeants’ Inn Chambers

Best Chambers for Quality of Work 2021

4 New Square

4 Pump Court

5 Essex Court

Blackstone Chambers

Brick Court Chambers

Cornerstone Barristers

Devereux Chambers

Fountain Court Chambers

Kings Chambers

Landmark Chambers

Radcliffe Chambers

Serjeants’ Inn Chambers

Wilberforce Chambers

Best Chambers for Colleague Supportiveness 2021

12 King’s Bench Walk

2 Temple Gardens

5 Essex Court

Hailsham Chambers

Hardwicke

Henderson Chambers

No5 Chambers

South Square

Wilberforce Chambers

Best Chambers for Facilities 2021

9 Gough Square

Atkin Chambers

Cornerstone Barristers

Exchange Chambers

Francis Taylor Building

Hardwicke

Matrix Chambers

Serjeants’ Inn Chambers

Wilberforce Chambers

Best Chambers for Work/Life Balance 2021

5 Stone Buildings

Crown Office Chambers

Doughty Street Chambers

Exchange Chambers

Landmark Chambers

Monckton Chambers

Serle Court

St John’s Chambers

Legal Cheek Trainee and Junior Lawyer Chambers of the Year 2021

Shortlist to be announced

Best Use of Social Media 2021

Daniella Swinson ‘@itslegallybrunette’ (TikTok)

Alexandra Wilson ‘@Essexbarrister’ (Twitter/Instagram)

Lola ‘@legally_lola’ (Twitter)

Lucy Cole ‘@lucydoeslaw’ (Instagram)

Dan Neidle (LinkedIn)

Sahar Farooqi (LinkedIn)

Liam Porritt (YouTube)

‘Have we got planning news for you’ with Keating Chambers

Toby Willcocks ‘@tobywillcocks’ (TikTok)

Leticia Santoro ‘@leticia.santoro’ (TikTok)

Holly Moore ‘@thatlawblog’ (Instagram)

Justin Farrance ‘@justinfarrance’ (Instagram/LinkedIn)

Best Legal Cheek Journal Contribution 2021

‘Does the government’s COVID-19 response comply with the rule of law?’ A three-part series by Jordan Briggs

‘Why the law should treat algorithms like murderous Greek statues’ by William Holmes

‘Branching out: Could we give legal rights to trees?’ by Paul Wyard

‘A critical analysis of the Johnny Depp libel trial’ by Benjamin Ramsey

‘COVID-19: Emphasising the societal impact of business decisions’ by Isabella Mason

‘Should NHS staff tackling COVID-19 be immune from negligence claims?’ by Yanusika Srithar

‘Could COVID-19 spit attacks amount to constructive manslaughter?’ by Anna Hayes

‘’Rough sex’ defence ban: A step in the right direction’ by Haitham Salih

‘Music law: A barrier to creativity?’ by Alice Wills

‘An app-le a day… keeps the developers away?’ by Bethany Barrett

The winners of each shortlist will be announced at The Legal Cheek Awards 2021, taking place virtually on Thursday 25 March.